Here's who almost played Wicked's Fiyero instead of Jonathan Bailey

Here's who almost played Wicked's Fiyero instead of Jonathan Bailey. Picture: Getty / Alamy

By Abbie Reynolds

You probably didn't realise these celebs auditioned for Wicked's Fiyero.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Wicked: Part 1 hit cinemas on Friday 22nd November and in its first weekend, it's already been receiving rave reviews from fans and critics alike.

Director Jon M. Chu has been specifically praised for his perfect casting, and with Cynthia Erivo fully embodying the role of Elphaba and Ariana Grande performing as Glinda with ease, we'd have to agree. In particular, the casting of Fiyero has been applauded, as Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey pulled off the overtly narcissistic but secretly sensitive character with expertise.

Jonathan really had us 'Dancing Through Life' but, now the film is out, others who were up for the chance of playing Fiyero have come forward.

Here are the actors who could have played Fiyero in Wicked:

Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero in Wicked: Part 1. Picture: Alamy / BFA / Universal Pictures

Nick Jonas

In conversation with Variety, Jonas Brothers star Nick revealed he and his brother Joe Jonas both audition for Fiyero. He said: "We didn’t get it. But that’s the life of an actor."

"The role was Fiyero. I think it went really well. I was very happy coming out of the room. I’m a huge fan of the show, and that’s a role I always thought it would be fun to play," Nick added.

"But I think Jonathan [Bailey] is going to do a great job, and I’m sure the movie is going to be great."

Nick Jonas says he and Joe Jonas both auditioned for Wicked's Fiyero. Picture: Getty

Joe Jonas

When Joe Jonas was talking about auditioning for Fiyero against his brother, he revealed there was never an element of competition.

Speaking on The Armchair Expert podcast he said: "Yeah, we said, ‘Go in there and kill it ’cause it’s gotta be one of us. It has to be one of us.’ That being said, never got that call…"

Joe Jonas auditioned for Fiyero alongside his brother Nick. Picture: Getty

Spencer Sutherland

In March 2023, indie pop singer, songwriter Spencer Sutherland revealed that he auditioned for the role of Fiyero.

On the Zach Sang Show, Spencer said he got not just one but two callbacks for Wicked. "When I got a double callback, it was like, ‘Oh, sh-t, this is real'."

He confessed he didn't know the number of potential Fiyeros there were, but said that it was down to the final few. "Probably 20, but still not bad. I don’t know the number," he added.

Spencer said he got not just one but two callbacks for Wicked. Picture: Getty

Ryan McCartan

Broadway star and former Disney actor Ryan McCartan revealed he "worked so hard" to try and land the role of Fiyero.

On his podcast The Stage Door, Ryan watched the first Wicked movie trailer and said: "Jon [M. Chu], you didn’t cast me in the movie, even though I worked so hard. That’s fine, no hard feelings. Confirmed I did audition… One of the many, many things I haven’t booked."

Surprisingly, Ryan has already played the role of Fiyero in the 15th anniversary cast of Wicked at the Gershwin theatre.

Ryan played the role of Fiyero in the 15th anniversary cast of Wicked on Broadway. Picture: Getty

With this being one of the biggest films of the year, and maybe even next year, we're sure there are other well known celebs who must have auditioned for the role that are yet to come forward.

What do you think, could any of these men have been your Fiyero? Or do you think Jonathan was the only man for the job?

Read more about Wicked here: