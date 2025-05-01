Who is MAFS Australia's Ryan's new girlfriend?

1 May 2025, 16:38

Who is MAFS Australia's Ryan's new girlfriend?
Who is MAFS Australia's Ryan's new girlfriend? Picture: Instagram / Nine

By Abbie Reynolds

Does Married at First Sight Australia's Ryan have a new girlfriend? Here's what's been revealed about Jennie.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

For Aussie viewers this isn't a spoiler, but for UK viewers we're sorry - but you did come looking. Ryan Donnelly was matched by the MAFS Australia experts with Jacqui Burfoot and while their relationship was an entertaining one for viewers, it didn't actually make it past Final Vows.

Jacqui has been very open about how she's moved on since Ryan, as she and Clint Rice actually got engaged at a reunion viewing party, whereas Ryan has kept tightlipped about his post-show love life. But it turns out his new girlfriend might have been under our noses this whole time.

Does MAFS Australia's Ryan have a new girlfriend?

Ryan and Jennie at the MAFS Reunion viewing party
Ryan and Jennie at the MAFS Reunion viewing party. Picture: Instagram

Who is Ryan dating after MAFS Australia?

It's rumoured that Ryan is now dating a DJ called Jennie. It's understood that they knew each other before he was on the show but appearances after suggest they've now struck up a romance.

While the show was still airing in Australia, So Dramatic! asked Jennie if she and Ryan were dating. She cryptically replied: "Now you know I can’t give anyone the answer to that. Everyone will just have to wait and see."

However, since the show finished - and it was confirmed that Ryan and Jacqui had split - Jennie and Ryan began to post lots more pictures together which has fans speculating that they're dating.

Jennie shared a post after the Daily Mail MAFS Australia viewing party, where she and Ryan were super close. She wrote in the caption: "What a way to end a perfect weekend ❤️🥰🫶 Thank you for the invite @dailymailau"

Jennie and Ryan via her IG highlights
Jennie and Ryan via her IG highlights. Picture: Instagram

Despite looking cosy in multiple pics, it looks like Jennie has been trying to let the world know that she and Ryan are 'just friends'.

In a recent carousel of pictures, starting with one of her and Ryan, Jennie said in the caption: "Hey siri - play 'Why can't we be friends' [kissy face emoji]" Ryan commented a series of emojis underneath and she wrote in reply: "song choice on point [fist bump emoji]"

This could be Jennie's way of insisting that she and Ryan are nothing more than friends. What do you think?

Read more about MAFS Australia here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest Married At First Sight News

Which MAFS Australia 2025 couples are still together?

Which MAFS Australia 2025 couples are still together and who split?

MAFS Australia's Jacqui's 'backup' groom Rory reveals truth of number exchange

Jacqui's 'backup' MAFS Australia groom Rory reveals truth behind number exchange

Here's why MAFS Australia's Jamie was stood up by 'backup' groom

Who was Jamie's 'backup' groom on MAFS Australia? Why Tyson stood her up

Meet the MAFS Australia 2025 'backup' brides and grooms

All the MAFS Australia 'backup' brides and grooms and who was tempted

MAFS Australia's Carina speaks out after Paul's big Final Task mistake

MAFS Australia's Carina speaks out after Paul's big Final Task mistake

When are the MAFS Australia Final Vows and what happens?

When are the MAFS Australia 2025 Final Vows and what happens?

Hot On Capital

Why is Beyoncé singing the US national anthem on the Cowboy Carter Tour? The powerful meaning explained

Why is Beyoncé singing the US national anthem on the Cowboy Carter Tour? The powerful meaning explained
Are Maya Jama and Ruben Dias dating?

Is Maya Jama dating footballer Ruben Dias?

JoJo Siwa defends herself after saying she no longer identifies as lesbian on Celebrity Big Brother

JoJo Siwa defends saying she no longer identifies as lesbian after Celebrity Big Brother backlash
JoJo Siwa wears 'soulmate' Chris Hughes' ring after CBB stint

JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes fans spot them wearing secret mementos for each other

You's Madeline Brewer has responded to trolls saying she "ruined" season 5

You season 5's Madeline Brewer hits back at trolls saying she 'ruined season 5 with her looks'
Love Quinn actor Victoria Pedretti reveals no one reached out for her to return in You season 5

You's Love Quinn actor Victoria Pedretti reveals she was 'not asked back' for season 5

Drag Race fans urge RuPaul to strip Tyra's crown after "nasty" Jiggly Caliente comments

Drag Race fans urge RuPaul to strip Tyra's crown after "nasty" Jiggly Caliente comments

JoJo Siwa ex Kath Ebbs shares heartbreaking posts after split

JoJo Siwa ex Kath Ebbs shares heartbreaking post after split

Here's what happens to every character at the end of You season 5

You season 5 ending: Here's what happens to every character

How many people has Joe Goldberg killed? Complete list of his murders

How many people has Joe Goldberg killed? Full list of Joe's murders in You

Beyoncé Cowboy Carter Tour setlist: Every song Beyoncé plays revealed

Beyoncé Cowboy Carter Tour setlist: Every song Beyoncé plays revealed

Bella Ramsey confirms plans to release album of their own music

Bella Ramsey confirms plans to release their own album with original music

Bella Ramsey steps into the Capital Buzz art gallery to paint a portrait of Ellie from The Last of Us

The Last of Us' Bella Ramsey paints Ellie while answering questions about season 2

MAFS Australia's Tori reveals real reason behind Jack split

MAFS Australia's Tori reveals real reason for Jack split

Celebrity Big Brother 2025 final voting figures revealed

Celebrity Big Brother 2025 final voting figures revealed

The Last of Us: Who is Eugene and why did Joel kill him?

What happened to Eugene in The Last of Us and why did Joel kill him?

How old is Blue Ivy Carter? Everything you need to know about Beyoncé's daughter

How old is Blue Ivy? Beyoncé's daughter's age, net worth, movies, siblings & more

Beyoncé Cowboy Carter Tour start times: What time does Beyoncé go on stage?

Beyoncé Cowboy Carter Tour start times: What time does Beyoncé go on stage?

The Last of Us season 2 release time: Here's when each episode comes out

The Last of Us season 2 episode 4 release time: Here's when new episodes comes out

Listen to Capital Buzz on Global Player here.

How to listen to the Capital Buzz playlist

More TV & Entertainment News

Who is Love Island's Georgia Harrison dating?

Who is Love Island's Georgia Harrison having a baby with?

Love Island

Penn Badgley defends Joe Goldberg's divisive You season 5 ending

Penn Badgley defends Joe Goldberg's divisive You season 5 ending

Who is JoJo Siwa on Celebrity Big Brother? Her age, net worth, who she's dating and more

Who is JoJo Siwa? Age, net worth, who she's dating and more

JoJo Siwa breaks silence on Kath Ebbs split following Celebrity Big Brother

JoJo Siwa breaks silence on Kath Ebbs split following Celebrity Big Brother stint

Does Joe Goldberg die or get caught in You season 5? Ending explained

Does Joe Goldberg die or get caught? You season 5 ending explained

TV & Films

Love Island

Married At First Sight Australia

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2025

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

More from Married At First Sight

See more More from Married At First Sight

All the details on the $400 perfume Dave bought for Jamie on MAFS UK

What perfume did Dave buy Jamie on MAFS Australia? $400 Maison Crivelli gift revealed

MAFS star Carina looked totally different before she appeared on the show

MAFS Australia’s Carina looks ‘unrecognisable’ in resurfaced photos from before show

MAFS Australia's Dave responds to ex-wife Jamie and Eliot's new relationship

MAFS Australia's Dave breaks silence on Jamie and Eliot's new relationship

MAFS stars Jamie and Eliot have become an unlikely couple from the experiment

Are MAFS Australia's Eliot and Jamie together?

MAFS' Jacqui has said Ryan has made 'false claims' after requesting ADVO against her

MAFS Australia's Jacqui responds to Ryan's restraining order request calling out 'false claims'

MAFS Veronica is said to have had a game plan throughout her marriage to Eliot

MAFS Australia sources claim Veronica allegedly had a huge TV 'game plan'