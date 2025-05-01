Who is MAFS Australia's Ryan's new girlfriend?

Who is MAFS Australia's Ryan's new girlfriend? Picture: Instagram / Nine

By Abbie Reynolds

Does Married at First Sight Australia's Ryan have a new girlfriend? Here's what's been revealed about Jennie.

For Aussie viewers this isn't a spoiler, but for UK viewers we're sorry - but you did come looking. Ryan Donnelly was matched by the MAFS Australia experts with Jacqui Burfoot and while their relationship was an entertaining one for viewers, it didn't actually make it past Final Vows.

Jacqui has been very open about how she's moved on since Ryan, as she and Clint Rice actually got engaged at a reunion viewing party, whereas Ryan has kept tightlipped about his post-show love life. But it turns out his new girlfriend might have been under our noses this whole time.

Does MAFS Australia's Ryan have a new girlfriend?

Ryan and Jennie at the MAFS Reunion viewing party. Picture: Instagram

Who is Ryan dating after MAFS Australia?

It's rumoured that Ryan is now dating a DJ called Jennie. It's understood that they knew each other before he was on the show but appearances after suggest they've now struck up a romance.

While the show was still airing in Australia, So Dramatic! asked Jennie if she and Ryan were dating. She cryptically replied: "Now you know I can’t give anyone the answer to that. Everyone will just have to wait and see."

However, since the show finished - and it was confirmed that Ryan and Jacqui had split - Jennie and Ryan began to post lots more pictures together which has fans speculating that they're dating.

Jennie shared a post after the Daily Mail MAFS Australia viewing party, where she and Ryan were super close. She wrote in the caption: "What a way to end a perfect weekend ❤️🥰🫶 Thank you for the invite @dailymailau"

Jennie and Ryan via her IG highlights. Picture: Instagram

Despite looking cosy in multiple pics, it looks like Jennie has been trying to let the world know that she and Ryan are 'just friends'.

In a recent carousel of pictures, starting with one of her and Ryan, Jennie said in the caption: "Hey siri - play 'Why can't we be friends' [kissy face emoji]" Ryan commented a series of emojis underneath and she wrote in reply: "song choice on point [fist bump emoji]"

This could be Jennie's way of insisting that she and Ryan are nothing more than friends. What do you think?

