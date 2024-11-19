How long is Wicked? Here's why Part 1's movie runtime is longer than the entire musical

19 November 2024, 17:37

How long is Wicked? Here's why Part 1's movie runtime is longer than the entire musical
How long is Wicked? Here's why Part 1's movie runtime is longer than the entire musical. Picture: BFA / Universal Pictures, Universal Pictures
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Wicked: Part I only tells half the story of Wicked the musical but there's a good reason for the length.

Wicked: Part I is officially here. How long is the runtime though and how does it compare to the musical it's based on?

As soon as the Wicked movie was first announced, fans were desperate to find out how director Jon M. Chu would fit everything from the stage musical into a movie runtime. The musical is already long in and of its own accord and every scene is vital to the story. As a result, fans feared that iconic moments might be cut for time.

However, Jon M. Chu has avoided that issue by splitting Wicked into two films, ensuring that nothing key is left out. Wicked: Part I ends when Wicked, Act I ends with Elphaba and Glinda singing the beloved song 'Defying Gravity'.

With that in mind, we're here to let you know how long Wicked: Part I is if you're interested in booking tickets.

How long is Wicked the musical?

Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande sang live on Wicked

How long is Wicked: Part I?

Wicked: Part I stands at 2 hours and 40 minutes in total making it 10 minutes longer than the stage musical it's based on. The original Wicked musical stands at 2 hours and 30 minutes with a 15 minute interval separating acts one and two. For reference the first act is 1 hour and 30 minutes with the second act totalling just one hour.

So why is Wicked: Part I 10 minutes longer than the entire stage musical? Well, fans of Wicked will already know that it's based on a book by Gregory Maguire and Jon M. Chu wanted to make sure that the movie included details that were left out of the musical due to time.

Why is Wicked two parts?

In 2022, Jon M. Chu released a statement expanding on the reason behind Wicked becoming two films. He explained: "As we prepared the production over the last year, it became impossible to wrestle the story of 'Wicked' into a single film without doing some real damage to it ..."

Jon continued: "As we tried to cut songs or trim characters - those decisions began to feel like fatal compromises to the source material that has entertained us all for so many years. We decided to give ourselves a bigger canvas and make not just one 'Wicked' movie but two!"

Jon ended by saying: "With more space, we can tell the story of Wicked as it was meant to be told while bringing even more depth and surprise to the journeys for these beloved characters."

How long is Wicked: Part 2?

As it stands, Universal Pictures are yet to reveal the runtime of Wicked: Part II. However, it seems likely that the movie will be longer than Act II of the musical. Similar to the first movie, we imagine that they will work to fit in extra details that were cut from the books.

Bookmark this page and we'll let you know as soon as we have an official Wicked: Part II runtime.

