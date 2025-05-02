MAFS Australia's Billy addresses Eliot and Adrian 'trolling' him and Dave

2 May 2025, 17:47

MAFS Australia's Billy addresses Eliot and Adrian 'trolling' him and Dave
MAFS Australia's Billy addresses Eliot and Adrian 'trolling' him and Dave. Picture: Instagram / MAFS Funny podcast

By Abbie Reynolds

MAFS Australia's Billy and Dave are currently in a TikTok beef with Adrian and Eliot.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The claws are out! While girls usually get a bad rep for this kind of thing, this year among the Married at First Sight Australia cast, the boys are fighting.

The show saw more bromances form that it did successful marriages and an example of that is Dave and Billy, who even revealed they were going to move in together. When the show finished, Billy said: "Me﻿ and Dave are looking at moving in together, we're looking at travelling the world together."

On the other side of this row is Eliot and Adrian who also formed a strong friendship on the show and have stayed mates after filming ended. While Eliot is reportedly dating Dave's ex-wife Jamie and Billy appears to be in a relationship with Adrian's ex-wife Awhina, it seems a bit of a feud has began to brew between the four of them and it's emerged as a TikTok back and forth.

Billy and Awhina sparked dating rumours
Billy and Awhina sparked dating rumours. Picture: Instagram

Now Billy has spoken out and thanked Eliot and Adrian for the "advertisement" but has said he "couldn't care less".

On the MAFS Funny podcast hosted by MAFS Australia's Lauren Dunn, Billy was asked what he thought of Eliot and Adrian "trolling" him and Dave on TikTok. He responded: "I couldn't care less. Over 30-year-olds, I think Eliot's like 35 or something... Like if you want to go to 'TikTok war', I'm sorry but I can't be assed with that."

Billy went on: "Me and Dave said, literally this weekend, like Dave's just been flown to Noosa, gone to the Australia Park or whatever. I'm doing these PAs [public appearances] and they're at home in their bedrooms still making TikToks."

"It's funny 'cause I actually saw Eliot in the airport, when we was going to the viewing party, he wasn't busy then, was he? Little Miss Zip Mouth then weren't you?" He added.

Billy responded on MAFS Funny podcast
Billy responded on MAFS Funny podcast. Picture: TikTok

Unfortunately for Billy, the comments under the podcast clip are all saying Eliot's TikToks are "hilarious". One said: "Omg I am cringing for this!! Billy and Dave defo jealous!"

Another wrote: "Eliot is so funny" And a third said: "They won’t go to TikTok war cause Eliot would wipe the floor and walk away smiling."

Of course, Eliot has responded to Billy's comments via TikToks. The first he posted was of all the positive comments towards him and the second was a skit he made with Jamie.

In the video, He and Jamie are at an airport with someone - supposed to be Billy - behind the camera hiding and secretly smash talking Eliot before running off when they spotted him.

Meanwhile, Dave recently shared his response to Jamie and Eliot's new relationship. During an Instagram Q&A, Dave was asked what he thought of the new couple.

He said: "Honestly I don't have any thoughts on it. I don't care. I highly doubt she's going to sleep with three cast members from this year's season.

"I think it's just an Instagram/TikTok thing or whatever they're doing. But, good luck to them. Honestly. Good luck, best wishes and have a great day."

Read more about MAFS Australia here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest Married At First Sight News

MAFS Australia's Eliot shares adorable update on Jamie relationship

MAFS Australia's Eliot shares adorable update on Jamie relationship

Which MAFS Australia 2025 couples are still together?

Which MAFS Australia 2025 couples are still together and who split?

Who is MAFS Australia's Ryan's new girlfriend?

Who is MAFS Australia's Ryan's new girlfriend?

MAFS Australia's Jacqui's 'backup' groom Rory reveals truth of number exchange

Jacqui's 'backup' MAFS Australia groom Rory reveals truth behind number exchange

Here's why MAFS Australia's Jamie was stood up by 'backup' groom

Who was Jamie's 'backup' groom on MAFS Australia? Why Tyson stood her up

Meet the MAFS Australia 2025 'backup' brides and grooms

All the MAFS Australia 'backup' brides and grooms and who was tempted

Hot On Capital

Penn Badgley explains why he broke his strict "no love scenes" rule in You season 5

Penn Badgley explains why he broke his strict "no love scenes" rule in You season 5

Freaky Friday 2 director says sequel changes "problematic" Asian representation from original

Freaky Friday 2 director says sequel changes "problematic" Asian representation from original
Anne-Marie confirms arrival of her baby boy with adorable message

Anne-Marie confirms arrival of her baby boy with adorable message

JoJo Siwa has shared her side of her break up with Kath Ebbs following Kath's viral video

JoJo Siwa reveals ‘truth’ behind break up with Kath Ebbs at Celebrity Big Brother wrap party
Beyoncé explains why she allows Blue Ivy and Rumi Carter on stage following criticism

Beyoncé explains why she allows Blue Ivy and Rumi Carter on stage following criticism

Beyoncé Cowboy Carter Tour start times: What time does Beyoncé go on stage?

Beyoncé Cowboy Carter Tour start times: What time does Beyoncé go on stage?

Are Maya Jama and Ruben Dias dating?

Is Maya Jama dating footballer Ruben Dias?

Beyoncé Cowboy Carter Tour setlist: Every song Beyoncé plays revealed

Beyoncé Cowboy Carter Tour setlist: Every song and change Beyoncé makes on tour

Why is Beyoncé singing the US national anthem on the Cowboy Carter Tour? The powerful meaning explained

Why is Beyoncé singing the US national anthem on the Cowboy Carter Tour? The powerful meaning explained
JoJo Siwa defends herself after saying she no longer identifies as lesbian on Celebrity Big Brother

JoJo Siwa defends saying she no longer identifies as lesbian after Celebrity Big Brother backlash
JoJo Siwa wears 'soulmate' Chris Hughes' ring after CBB stint

JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes fans spot them wearing secret mementos for each other

You's Madeline Brewer has responded to trolls saying she "ruined" season 5

You season 5's Madeline Brewer hits back at trolls saying she 'ruined season 5 with her looks'
Love Quinn actor Victoria Pedretti reveals no one reached out for her to return in You season 5

You's Love Quinn actor Victoria Pedretti reveals she was 'not asked back' for season 5

Drag Race fans urge RuPaul to strip Tyra's crown after "nasty" Jiggly Caliente comments

Drag Race fans urge RuPaul to strip Tyra's crown after "nasty" Jiggly Caliente comments

JoJo Siwa ex Kath Ebbs shares heartbreaking posts after split

JoJo Siwa ex Kath Ebbs shares heartbreaking post after split

Here's what happens to every character at the end of You season 5

You season 5 ending: Here's what happens to every character

How many people has Joe Goldberg killed? Complete list of his murders

How many people has Joe Goldberg killed? Full list of Joe's murders in You

MAFS Australia's Carina speaks out after Paul's big Final Task mistake

MAFS Australia's Carina speaks out after Paul's big Final Task mistake

Bella Ramsey confirms plans to release album of their own music

Bella Ramsey confirms plans to release their own album with original music

When are the MAFS Australia Final Vows and what happens?

When are the MAFS Australia 2025 Final Vows and what happens?

More TV & Entertainment News

Bella Ramsey steps into the Capital Buzz art gallery to paint a portrait of Ellie from The Last of Us

The Last of Us' Bella Ramsey paints Ellie while answering questions about season 2

MAFS Australia's Tori reveals real reason behind Jack split

MAFS Australia's Tori reveals real reason for Jack split

Celebrity Big Brother 2025 final voting figures revealed

Celebrity Big Brother 2025 final voting figures revealed

The Last of Us: Who is Eugene and why did Joel kill him?

What happened to Eugene in The Last of Us and why did Joel kill him?

The Last of Us season 2 release time: Here's when each episode comes out

The Last of Us season 2 episode 4 release time: Here's when new episodes comes out

TV & Films

Love Island

Married At First Sight Australia

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2025

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

More from Married At First Sight

See more More from Married At First Sight

All the details on the $400 perfume Dave bought for Jamie on MAFS UK

What perfume did Dave buy Jamie on MAFS Australia? $400 Maison Crivelli gift revealed

MAFS star Carina looked totally different before she appeared on the show

MAFS Australia’s Carina looks ‘unrecognisable’ in resurfaced photos from before show

MAFS Australia's Dave responds to ex-wife Jamie and Eliot's new relationship

MAFS Australia's Dave breaks silence on Jamie and Eliot's new relationship

MAFS stars Jamie and Eliot have become an unlikely couple from the experiment

Are MAFS Australia's Eliot and Jamie together?

MAFS' Jacqui has said Ryan has made 'false claims' after requesting ADVO against her

MAFS Australia's Jacqui responds to Ryan's restraining order request calling out 'false claims'

MAFS Veronica is said to have had a game plan throughout her marriage to Eliot

MAFS Australia sources claim Veronica allegedly had a huge TV 'game plan'