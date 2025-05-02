MAFS Australia's Billy addresses Eliot and Adrian 'trolling' him and Dave

MAFS Australia's Billy addresses Eliot and Adrian 'trolling' him and Dave. Picture: Instagram / MAFS Funny podcast

By Abbie Reynolds

MAFS Australia's Billy and Dave are currently in a TikTok beef with Adrian and Eliot.

The claws are out! While girls usually get a bad rep for this kind of thing, this year among the Married at First Sight Australia cast, the boys are fighting.

The show saw more bromances form that it did successful marriages and an example of that is Dave and Billy, who even revealed they were going to move in together. When the show finished, Billy said: "Me﻿ and Dave are looking at moving in together, we're looking at travelling the world together."

On the other side of this row is Eliot and Adrian who also formed a strong friendship on the show and have stayed mates after filming ended. While Eliot is reportedly dating Dave's ex-wife Jamie and Billy appears to be in a relationship with Adrian's ex-wife Awhina, it seems a bit of a feud has began to brew between the four of them and it's emerged as a TikTok back and forth.

Billy and Awhina sparked dating rumours. Picture: Instagram

Now Billy has spoken out and thanked Eliot and Adrian for the "advertisement" but has said he "couldn't care less".

On the MAFS Funny podcast hosted by MAFS Australia's Lauren Dunn, Billy was asked what he thought of Eliot and Adrian "trolling" him and Dave on TikTok. He responded: "I couldn't care less. Over 30-year-olds, I think Eliot's like 35 or something... Like if you want to go to 'TikTok war', I'm sorry but I can't be assed with that."

Billy went on: "Me and Dave said, literally this weekend, like Dave's just been flown to Noosa, gone to the Australia Park or whatever. I'm doing these PAs [public appearances] and they're at home in their bedrooms still making TikToks."

"It's funny 'cause I actually saw Eliot in the airport, when we was going to the viewing party, he wasn't busy then, was he? Little Miss Zip Mouth then weren't you?" He added.

Billy responded on MAFS Funny podcast. Picture: TikTok

Unfortunately for Billy, the comments under the podcast clip are all saying Eliot's TikToks are "hilarious". One said: "Omg I am cringing for this!! Billy and Dave defo jealous!"

Another wrote: "Eliot is so funny" And a third said: "They won’t go to TikTok war cause Eliot would wipe the floor and walk away smiling."

Of course, Eliot has responded to Billy's comments via TikToks. The first he posted was of all the positive comments towards him and the second was a skit he made with Jamie.

In the video, He and Jamie are at an airport with someone - supposed to be Billy - behind the camera hiding and secretly smash talking Eliot before running off when they spotted him.

Meanwhile, Dave recently shared his response to Jamie and Eliot's new relationship. During an Instagram Q&A, Dave was asked what he thought of the new couple.

He said: "Honestly I don't have any thoughts on it. I don't care. I highly doubt she's going to sleep with three cast members from this year's season.

"I think it's just an Instagram/TikTok thing or whatever they're doing. But, good luck to them. Honestly. Good luck, best wishes and have a great day."

