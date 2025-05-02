MAFS Australia's Eliot shares adorable update on Jamie relationship

2 May 2025, 12:27

MAFS Australia's Eliot shares adorable update on Jamie relationship
MAFS Australia's Eliot shares adorable update on Jamie relationship. Picture: TikTok

By Abbie Reynolds

MAFS Australia fans can't get over this adorable post Eliot shared of Jamie after their relationship went public.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

While some Married at First Sight Australia fans are debating over whether or not Eliot and Jamie's relationship is the real deal, most of them are just begging it's not fake because they're so darn cute together!

Eliot had two attempts on MAFS Australia to find his match, but both went disastrously. First off, he was matched with Lauren, where he walked out on their marriage on day two. Then he was brought back to the show paired with Veronica, and they ended things at their sixth commitment ceremony.

Jamie, on the other hand, appeared to have a much more positive experience on the show, as she and 'gentle giant' Dave made it all the way to Final Vows where they decided to give their relationship a real go.

Sadly for Jamie - but not for Eliot - Dave ended things soon after they left the experiment. While Dave seems to have found his soulmate in his best bud Billy from the show, Jamie and Eliot have sparked up their own romance.

After their relationship was made public by paparazzi shots posted on the Instagram of Australian publication Woman's Day, Jamie and Eliot posted a skit on TikTok where they joked that Eliot's dog had leaked the pictures to the press.

In the comments, fans said things like 'I thought Jamie didn’t like dogs? But good on them hope it’s true and lasts' and another said, 'I thought she was put off by Dave's dog Willow', referring to how Jamie wasn't comfortable around Dave's dog when she was on the show with him.

Responding to those comments, Eliot posted a follow up video of Jamie in his bathroom with his dog Olive at her feet. He wrote text over the video that says: "The trauma isn't your fault, but it's your responsibility to work on it (with a little bit of help)"

Eliot's caption said: "just needed the right dog".

Naturally fans are gushing over this post and Eliot revealing how he's helped Jamie work through her dog trauma. "ELIOT ISNT THE STEP HUSBAND. ELIOT IS THE HUSBAND THAT STEPPED UP," one fan commented.

Another said: "I love this because Jamie was never in a safe space to be able to enjoy what true animal companionship is and Eliot has provided that for her."

Adrian, who was a groom on the show, wrote: "For the right person anything is possible to overcome"

Eliot says Jamie is comfortable around his dog
Eliot says Jamie is comfortable around his dog. Picture: TikTok

A top comment on the video is someone saying they watch Dave's 'I don't care video' "at least once a day and cackle every time". This was referencing Dave's response to finding out Eliot and Jamie were an item.

During an Instagram Q&A, Dave was asked what he thought of the new couple. He said: "Honestly I don't have any thoughts on it. I don't care. I highly doubt she's going to sleep with three cast members from this year's season.

"I think it's just an Instagram/TikTok thing or whatever they're doing. But, good luck to them. Honestly. Good luck, best wishes and have a great day."

Eliot and his dog Olive
Eliot and his dog Olive. Picture: Instagram

The legitimacy of Eliot and Jamie's relationship still remains up the air as there have been sources claiming both sides of the argument. But, if you ask us, Jamie looks pretty comfortable in Eliot's bathroom...

Read more about MAFS Australia here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest Married At First Sight News

Which MAFS Australia 2025 couples are still together?

Which MAFS Australia 2025 couples are still together and who split?

Who is MAFS Australia's Ryan's new girlfriend?

Who is MAFS Australia's Ryan's new girlfriend?

MAFS Australia's Jacqui's 'backup' groom Rory reveals truth of number exchange

Jacqui's 'backup' MAFS Australia groom Rory reveals truth behind number exchange

Here's why MAFS Australia's Jamie was stood up by 'backup' groom

Who was Jamie's 'backup' groom on MAFS Australia? Why Tyson stood her up

Meet the MAFS Australia 2025 'backup' brides and grooms

All the MAFS Australia 'backup' brides and grooms and who was tempted

MAFS Australia's Carina speaks out after Paul's big Final Task mistake

MAFS Australia's Carina speaks out after Paul's big Final Task mistake

Hot On Capital

Anne-Marie confirms arrival of her baby boy with adorable message

Anne-Marie confirms arrival of her baby boy with adorable message

JoJo Siwa has shared her side of her break up with Kath Ebbs following Kath's viral video

JoJo Siwa reveals ‘truth’ behind break up with Kath Ebbs at Celebrity Big Brother wrap party
Beyoncé explains why she allows Blue Ivy and Rumi Carter on stage following criticism

Beyoncé explains why she allows Blue Ivy and Rumi Carter on stage following criticism

Beyoncé Cowboy Carter Tour start times: What time does Beyoncé go on stage?

Beyoncé Cowboy Carter Tour start times: What time does Beyoncé go on stage?

Are Maya Jama and Ruben Dias dating?

Is Maya Jama dating footballer Ruben Dias?

Beyoncé Cowboy Carter Tour setlist: Every song Beyoncé plays revealed

Beyoncé Cowboy Carter Tour setlist: Every song and change Beyoncé makes on tour

Why is Beyoncé singing the US national anthem on the Cowboy Carter Tour? The powerful meaning explained

Why is Beyoncé singing the US national anthem on the Cowboy Carter Tour? The powerful meaning explained
JoJo Siwa defends herself after saying she no longer identifies as lesbian on Celebrity Big Brother

JoJo Siwa defends saying she no longer identifies as lesbian after Celebrity Big Brother backlash
JoJo Siwa wears 'soulmate' Chris Hughes' ring after CBB stint

JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes fans spot them wearing secret mementos for each other

You's Madeline Brewer has responded to trolls saying she "ruined" season 5

You season 5's Madeline Brewer hits back at trolls saying she 'ruined season 5 with her looks'
Love Quinn actor Victoria Pedretti reveals no one reached out for her to return in You season 5

You's Love Quinn actor Victoria Pedretti reveals she was 'not asked back' for season 5

Drag Race fans urge RuPaul to strip Tyra's crown after "nasty" Jiggly Caliente comments

Drag Race fans urge RuPaul to strip Tyra's crown after "nasty" Jiggly Caliente comments

JoJo Siwa ex Kath Ebbs shares heartbreaking posts after split

JoJo Siwa ex Kath Ebbs shares heartbreaking post after split

Here's what happens to every character at the end of You season 5

You season 5 ending: Here's what happens to every character

How many people has Joe Goldberg killed? Complete list of his murders

How many people has Joe Goldberg killed? Full list of Joe's murders in You

Bella Ramsey confirms plans to release album of their own music

Bella Ramsey confirms plans to release their own album with original music

When are the MAFS Australia Final Vows and what happens?

When are the MAFS Australia 2025 Final Vows and what happens?

Bella Ramsey steps into the Capital Buzz art gallery to paint a portrait of Ellie from The Last of Us

The Last of Us' Bella Ramsey paints Ellie while answering questions about season 2

MAFS Australia's Tori reveals real reason behind Jack split

MAFS Australia's Tori reveals real reason for Jack split

Celebrity Big Brother 2025 final voting figures revealed

Celebrity Big Brother 2025 final voting figures revealed

More TV & Entertainment News

The Last of Us: Who is Eugene and why did Joel kill him?

What happened to Eugene in The Last of Us and why did Joel kill him?

The Last of Us season 2 release time: Here's when each episode comes out

The Last of Us season 2 episode 4 release time: Here's when new episodes comes out

Who is Love Island's Georgia Harrison dating?

Who is Love Island's Georgia Harrison having a baby with?

Love Island

Penn Badgley defends Joe Goldberg's divisive You season 5 ending

Penn Badgley defends Joe Goldberg's divisive You season 5 ending

Who is JoJo Siwa on Celebrity Big Brother? Her age, net worth, who she's dating and more

Who is JoJo Siwa? Age, net worth, who she's dating and more

TV & Films

Love Island

Married At First Sight Australia

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2025

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

More from Married At First Sight

See more More from Married At First Sight

All the details on the $400 perfume Dave bought for Jamie on MAFS UK

What perfume did Dave buy Jamie on MAFS Australia? $400 Maison Crivelli gift revealed

MAFS star Carina looked totally different before she appeared on the show

MAFS Australia’s Carina looks ‘unrecognisable’ in resurfaced photos from before show

MAFS Australia's Dave responds to ex-wife Jamie and Eliot's new relationship

MAFS Australia's Dave breaks silence on Jamie and Eliot's new relationship

MAFS stars Jamie and Eliot have become an unlikely couple from the experiment

Are MAFS Australia's Eliot and Jamie together?

MAFS' Jacqui has said Ryan has made 'false claims' after requesting ADVO against her

MAFS Australia's Jacqui responds to Ryan's restraining order request calling out 'false claims'

MAFS Veronica is said to have had a game plan throughout her marriage to Eliot

MAFS Australia sources claim Veronica allegedly had a huge TV 'game plan'