MAFS Australia's Eliot shares adorable update on Jamie relationship

MAFS Australia's Eliot shares adorable update on Jamie relationship. Picture: TikTok

By Abbie Reynolds

MAFS Australia fans can't get over this adorable post Eliot shared of Jamie after their relationship went public.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

While some Married at First Sight Australia fans are debating over whether or not Eliot and Jamie's relationship is the real deal, most of them are just begging it's not fake because they're so darn cute together!

Eliot had two attempts on MAFS Australia to find his match, but both went disastrously. First off, he was matched with Lauren, where he walked out on their marriage on day two. Then he was brought back to the show paired with Veronica, and they ended things at their sixth commitment ceremony.

Jamie, on the other hand, appeared to have a much more positive experience on the show, as she and 'gentle giant' Dave made it all the way to Final Vows where they decided to give their relationship a real go.

Sadly for Jamie - but not for Eliot - Dave ended things soon after they left the experiment. While Dave seems to have found his soulmate in his best bud Billy from the show, Jamie and Eliot have sparked up their own romance.

After their relationship was made public by paparazzi shots posted on the Instagram of Australian publication Woman's Day, Jamie and Eliot posted a skit on TikTok where they joked that Eliot's dog had leaked the pictures to the press.

In the comments, fans said things like 'I thought Jamie didn’t like dogs? But good on them hope it’s true and lasts' and another said, 'I thought she was put off by Dave's dog Willow', referring to how Jamie wasn't comfortable around Dave's dog when she was on the show with him.

Responding to those comments, Eliot posted a follow up video of Jamie in his bathroom with his dog Olive at her feet. He wrote text over the video that says: "The trauma isn't your fault, but it's your responsibility to work on it (with a little bit of help)"

Eliot's caption said: "just needed the right dog".

Naturally fans are gushing over this post and Eliot revealing how he's helped Jamie work through her dog trauma. "ELIOT ISNT THE STEP HUSBAND. ELIOT IS THE HUSBAND THAT STEPPED UP," one fan commented.

Another said: "I love this because Jamie was never in a safe space to be able to enjoy what true animal companionship is and Eliot has provided that for her."

Adrian, who was a groom on the show, wrote: "For the right person anything is possible to overcome"

Eliot says Jamie is comfortable around his dog. Picture: TikTok

A top comment on the video is someone saying they watch Dave's 'I don't care video' "at least once a day and cackle every time". This was referencing Dave's response to finding out Eliot and Jamie were an item.

During an Instagram Q&A, Dave was asked what he thought of the new couple. He said: "Honestly I don't have any thoughts on it. I don't care. I highly doubt she's going to sleep with three cast members from this year's season.

"I think it's just an Instagram/TikTok thing or whatever they're doing. But, good luck to them. Honestly. Good luck, best wishes and have a great day."

Eliot and his dog Olive. Picture: Instagram

The legitimacy of Eliot and Jamie's relationship still remains up the air as there have been sources claiming both sides of the argument. But, if you ask us, Jamie looks pretty comfortable in Eliot's bathroom...

Read more about MAFS Australia here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.