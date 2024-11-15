Wicked's Ariana Grande points out 'Popular' lyric mistake after error goes viral

15 November 2024, 14:53

Wicked fans left amazed after Ariana Grande confirms correct 'Popular' lyrics
Wicked fans left amazed after Ariana Grande confirms correct 'Popular' lyrics. Picture: Universal Pictures
Katie Louise Smith

By Katie Louise Smith

Ariana has just blown the minds of Wicked fans all over the world...

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Hate to tell you this but, you've probably been singing the wrong lyrics to Wicked's 'Popular' this entire time. Ariana Grande herself has just confirmed it after correcting a mistake on the official Wicked movie Instagram account.

In the build up to the highly anticipated musical's release, sneak peeks of Cynthia Erivo and Ariana as Elphaba and Glinda have been circulating across social media – and people are hyped!

A brand new clip of Ariana performing 'Popular' was recently shared by the film's official accounts, featuring footage of the performance alongside the lyrics, which read: "I'll teach you the proper poise when you talk to boys."

Fellow Ozians, those are, in fact, not the correct lyrics. Poise? The very word you've probably been singing for over 20 years? Nope... It's actually "ploys".

Yep, the correct lyric in 'Popular' actually reads: I'll teach you the proper ploys / When you talk to boys / Little ways to flirt and flounce.

While 'poise' still makes sense within the context of the song, Glinda actually wants to teach Elphaba about all the 'ploys', a.k.a. the subtle cunning moves and actions, she can use in order to win over the attention of a man.

Correcting the lyric in the comment section of the post, Ariana politely wrote: "It's ploys!!!!!! I love you @wickedmovie."

She also wasn't the only Glinda who popped up to correct the lyric video. Ginna Claire Mason who previously played Glinda on Broadway and in the touring production, also confirmed that the lyric is "ploys" and not "poise".

Ariana Grande confirms correct lyrics to Wicked's 'Popular'
Ariana Grande confirms correct lyrics to Wicked's 'Popular'. Picture: via Instagram

In the clip shared on the official Wicked movie Instagram, you can actually clearly hear Ariana's pronunciation of "ploys" instead of "poise".

If you pay close attention to the original Broadway Cast Recording, you can also just about make out the "pl" sound when OG Glinda Kristin Chenoweth sings the lyric too. The official lyric video on Wicked's YouTube channel also includes "ploys".

Genius as well as several other lyric websites, however, still have the word "poise" instead of "ploys", which is likely where the confusion comes from.

Responding to the lyric correction in the comments, one fan wrote: "I thought it was poise for until a few years ago when my mind was blown."

"IS IT? I always thought it’s poise!!!" another added, while a third simply wrote: "I was today years old..."

So there you have it! Ploys!

Read more about Wicked here:

WATCH: Selena Gomez and Zoe Saldaña reveal who inspired their Emilia Pérez performances

Selena Gomez & Zoe Saldaña Reveal Surprise Emilia Pérez Inspirations

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

First look at I'm A Celeb episode one

I'm A Celeb's Danny Jones and Tulisa set for drinking trial in first look at episode one

MAFS UK's Kieran and Kristina reveal show bosses blocked their festival trip

MAFS UK's Kieran and Kristina reveal show bosses blocked their festival trip

MAFS fans are convinced Adam and Amy are now together

Are MAFS UK’s Amy and Adam dating?

Coleen Rooney joins the I'm A Celeb 2024 line up

Who is Coleen Rooney? Net worth, children, husband Wayne Rooney & more

MAFS UK has been airing since 2015

Every MAFS UK couple that is still together

Will Matthew Lillard be in Scream 7? Here's what we know about Stu Macher's return

Will Matthew Lillard be in Scream 7? Here's what we know about Stu Macher's return

Did Rudy Pankow quit OBX? Here's the truth behind his exit and JJ's death

Did Rudy Pankow quit Outer Banks? The truth behind his exit and JJ's death explained

Is Rebekah Vardy joining I'm A Celeb 2024?

Is Rebekah Vardy joining I'm A Celeb 2024? Wagatha reunion rumours explained

Nathan and Lacey were paired together by the experts in MAFS UK 2024

Are Lacey and Nathan still together after MAFS UK 2024?

MAFS Alex and Eve were noticeably absent from the reunion episodes

Why were MAFS UK’s Alex and Eve not at the reunion? Their absence explained

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to where they are now
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits