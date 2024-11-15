Wicked's Ariana Grande points out 'Popular' lyric mistake after error goes viral

Wicked fans left amazed after Ariana Grande confirms correct 'Popular' lyrics. Picture: Universal Pictures

By Katie Louise Smith

Ariana has just blown the minds of Wicked fans all over the world...

Hate to tell you this but, you've probably been singing the wrong lyrics to Wicked's 'Popular' this entire time. Ariana Grande herself has just confirmed it after correcting a mistake on the official Wicked movie Instagram account.

In the build up to the highly anticipated musical's release, sneak peeks of Cynthia Erivo and Ariana as Elphaba and Glinda have been circulating across social media – and people are hyped!

A brand new clip of Ariana performing 'Popular' was recently shared by the film's official accounts, featuring footage of the performance alongside the lyrics, which read: "I'll teach you the proper poise when you talk to boys."

Fellow Ozians, those are, in fact, not the correct lyrics. Poise? The very word you've probably been singing for over 20 years? Nope... It's actually "ploys".

Yep, the correct lyric in 'Popular' actually reads: I'll teach you the proper ploys / When you talk to boys / Little ways to flirt and flounce.

While 'poise' still makes sense within the context of the song, Glinda actually wants to teach Elphaba about all the 'ploys', a.k.a. the subtle cunning moves and actions, she can use in order to win over the attention of a man.

Correcting the lyric in the comment section of the post, Ariana politely wrote: "It's ploys!!!!!! I love you @wickedmovie."

She also wasn't the only Glinda who popped up to correct the lyric video. Ginna Claire Mason who previously played Glinda on Broadway and in the touring production, also confirmed that the lyric is "ploys" and not "poise".

Ariana Grande confirms correct lyrics to Wicked's 'Popular'. Picture: via Instagram

In the clip shared on the official Wicked movie Instagram, you can actually clearly hear Ariana's pronunciation of "ploys" instead of "poise".

If you pay close attention to the original Broadway Cast Recording, you can also just about make out the "pl" sound when OG Glinda Kristin Chenoweth sings the lyric too. The official lyric video on Wicked's YouTube channel also includes "ploys".

Genius as well as several other lyric websites, however, still have the word "poise" instead of "ploys", which is likely where the confusion comes from.

Responding to the lyric correction in the comments, one fan wrote: "I thought it was poise for until a few years ago when my mind was blown."

"IS IT? I always thought it’s poise!!!" another added, while a third simply wrote: "I was today years old..."

So there you have it! Ploys!

