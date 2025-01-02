Wicked's Cynthia Erivo has co-written an original Elphaba song for Part 2

Picture: Elyse Jankowski/Variety via Getty Images, LANDMARK MEDIA / Alamy Stock Photo

By Sam Prance

“When we filmed it, the entire crew was in tears."

Cynthia Erivo has opened up about Wicked Part 2 and revealed that she's co-written a new original song for Elphaba.

Fans of Wicked will already know that the upcoming sequel movie, Wicked: For Good, is set to feature two brand new songs alongside the songs from the original soundtrack. Talking to Capital Buzz about the highly anticipated second film, Jeff Goldblum let slip: "In Act II, there's a couple of new songs coming that Stephen Schwartz has written."

Now, Cynthia has revealed that one of the new songs is an Elphaba solo that she worked on with Wicked composer Stephen Schwartz.

Speaking to Variety about Elphaba's new original song, Cynthia teased: “I collaborated on one of the new songs, and it’s so special to me. When we filmed it, the entire crew was in tears. I hope audiences are ready — it’s a song that speaks to the heart of who Elphaba is.” A new Elphaba song that brought everyone to tears? I need this now!

Cynthia also explained that Wicked Part 2 will take on a different, darker tone to the first movie. Discussing what's to come in the sequel, she said: "We’re diving deeper into the consequences of the characters’ choices. The story is richer, and the stakes are higher. It’s not just a continuation; it’s a transformation.”

Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande in Wicked Part 2. Picture: Alamy

Speaking to The Messenger about the original songs in Part 2, composer Stephen Schwartz said: "The storytelling required it, and they were created, the intention was that they were organic and not imposed on the movie."

Could the other original song be a Glinda solo? We'll have to wait and see.

