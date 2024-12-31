Every Wicked deleted scene included in the digital streaming release

31 December 2024, 12:27

Wicked deleted scenes: What scenes are included in the digital streaming release?
Wicked deleted scenes: What scenes are included in the digital streaming release? Picture: Universal Pictures
Katie Louise Smith

By Katie Louise Smith

Wicked's digital streaming release includes countless features as well as 10 deleted scenes. Here's a full description of everything included.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Good newwwwwwwwwws! It's here! The Wicked movie on streaming is hereeeee! (And so are the deleted scenes!)

Wicked: Part One is now available to purchase or rent on VOD streaming platforms (Apple TV+, Prime Video) in the US, with the UK streaming date set to follow at the end of the week (Jan 3).

As it's a premium release, fans will have to pay $29.99 to buy the film, or $19.99 to rent it. However, that price also includes loads of new bonus content, including a whole batch of never-before-seen deleted scenes.

On top of that, the digital purchase will include feature length commentary from director Jon. M Chu as well as one with stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, and countless other behind-the-scenes features.

If you can't wait for the streaming release date to see everything that's included, here's a full list of every single deleted scene from Wicked. You're welcome!

How many Wicked deleted scenes are there?

Wicked's digital streaming release includes 10 deleted scenes
Wicked's digital streaming release includes 10 deleted scenes. Picture: Alamy

All the deleted scenes from Wicked revealed

Below is the full list of every deleted scene included in the Wicked home-streaming release which have been titled and describe by Universal, per a press release. There are 10 deleted scenes in total.

Unfortunately, it doesn't look like the scene featuring Jonathan Bailey's Fiyero and Ethan Slater's Boq shirtless has made it into the deleted scene selection.

Pfannee actor Bowen Yang teased the scene on Trisha Paytas' podcast, saying: "There's a scene when it's like Boq and Fiyero, Jonathan Bailey and Ethan Slater, like ripping their shirts off for the movie. So you're supposed to see Jonathan Bailey in his full shirtless glory, like flexing.

"And then Boq, in the story of the movie just being like, 'ahh' insecure and wanting to, you know, look hot too and take his shirt off but it's like, 'oh wait Ethan's [Boq] got a great body'."

Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero in Wicked: Part 1
A deleted scene featuring Elphaba and Fiyero is included in the Wicked digital streaming release. Picture: Alamy / BFA / Universal Pictures

Alongside all those deleted scenes, there's several other features that are included in the home-streaming purchase. Those features are:

    • Singalong Alternative Feature-Length Version
    • Feature Commentary With Jon M. Chu
    • Feature Commentary With Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande
    • Making Wicked: Return to Oz for “a fantastic behind-the-scenes journey with this expansive look inside the characters, choreography and creativity” of the movie.
  • Welcome to Shiz: Featurette on Shiz University, designed based on details in L. Frank Baum’s books, detailing the uniforms, clever contraptions and circular sets across a sprawling magical campus.
  • A Wicked Legacy: Cast and filmmakers share personal memories of their first encounters with the original Broadway production, and how those lasting connections “created emotional experiences while making the movie.” Also highlighted are the cameos that pay tribute to the cultural phenomenon that became one of the most popular musicals of all time.
  • The Wonderful Wizard: An in-depth look at the infamous Wizard of Oz as the Wizard himself, Jeff Goldblum, pulls back the curtain to peer at his character’s magic and mechanics with senior special effects technician Christopher Clarke, who details how the Wizard’s massive robotic head comes to life.

And there you have it! Plenty of new Wicked content for everyone to obsess over until we finally get to see that trailer for Wicked: For Good (Part Two).

Read more about Wicked here:

WATCH: Wicked cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Wicked Quiz'

Wicked Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Wicked Quiz'

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

Bridgerton season 4: When will it be released?

Bridgerton season 4: Release date, cast, plot, spoilers and news

Who plays Player 120 in Squid Game season 2? Here's why Park Sung-hoon plays a trans woman in the show

Who plays Player 120 in Squid Game season 2? Why Park Sung-hoon plays the transgender character
Who is Player 001 in Squid Game season 2? His real identity explained

Who is 001 in Squid Game season 2? His real identity explained

Is there more episodes of Squid Game? Here's when the next episodes drop

Is there more episodes of Squid Game? Here's why season 2 is so short

Who plays Thanos in Squid Game? Boss defends Choi Seung-hyun's 'controversial' casting

Who plays Thanos in Squid Game season 2? Boss defends T.O.P. casting following scandal

Squid Game season 3 release date window confirmed by creator

Squid Game season 3 release date window confirmed by creator

David Fincher is on board for an American spin-off of Squid Game

Netflix are creating an English version of Squid Game set in America

Will Squid Game season 3 include a 'Jack and Jill' game?

Squid Game season 3 'Jack and Jill' game theory explained

Squid Game season 2's mid-credit scene teases new season 3 game

Squid Game season 2 mid credit scene teases new season 3 game

MAFS Australia's new season starts in the new year

When does Married At First Sight Australia 2025 start?

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to where they are now
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits