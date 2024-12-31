Every Wicked deleted scene included in the digital streaming release
31 December 2024, 12:27
Wicked's digital streaming release includes countless features as well as 10 deleted scenes. Here's a full description of everything included.
Good newwwwwwwwwws! It's here! The Wicked movie on streaming is hereeeee! (And so are the deleted scenes!)
Wicked: Part One is now available to purchase or rent on VOD streaming platforms (Apple TV+, Prime Video) in the US, with the UK streaming date set to follow at the end of the week (Jan 3).
As it's a premium release, fans will have to pay $29.99 to buy the film, or $19.99 to rent it. However, that price also includes loads of new bonus content, including a whole batch of never-before-seen deleted scenes.
On top of that, the digital purchase will include feature length commentary from director Jon. M Chu as well as one with stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, and countless other behind-the-scenes features.
If you can't wait for the streaming release date to see everything that's included, here's a full list of every single deleted scene from Wicked. You're welcome!
How many Wicked deleted scenes are there?
All the deleted scenes from Wicked revealed
Below is the full list of every deleted scene included in the Wicked home-streaming release which have been titled and describe by Universal, per a press release. There are 10 deleted scenes in total.
Unfortunately, it doesn't look like the scene featuring Jonathan Bailey's Fiyero and Ethan Slater's Boq shirtless has made it into the deleted scene selection.
Pfannee actor Bowen Yang teased the scene on Trisha Paytas' podcast, saying: "There's a scene when it's like Boq and Fiyero, Jonathan Bailey and Ethan Slater, like ripping their shirts off for the movie. So you're supposed to see Jonathan Bailey in his full shirtless glory, like flexing.
"And then Boq, in the story of the movie just being like, 'ahh' insecure and wanting to, you know, look hot too and take his shirt off but it's like, 'oh wait Ethan's [Boq] got a great body'."
Alongside all those deleted scenes, there's several other features that are included in the home-streaming purchase. Those features are:
- Singalong Alternative Feature-Length Version
- Feature Commentary With Jon M. Chu
- Feature Commentary With Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande
- Making Wicked: Return to Oz for “a fantastic behind-the-scenes journey with this expansive look inside the characters, choreography and creativity” of the movie.
- Welcome to Shiz: Featurette on Shiz University, designed based on details in L. Frank Baum’s books, detailing the uniforms, clever contraptions and circular sets across a sprawling magical campus.
- A Wicked Legacy: Cast and filmmakers share personal memories of their first encounters with the original Broadway production, and how those lasting connections “created emotional experiences while making the movie.” Also highlighted are the cameos that pay tribute to the cultural phenomenon that became one of the most popular musicals of all time.
- The Wonderful Wizard: An in-depth look at the infamous Wizard of Oz as the Wizard himself, Jeff Goldblum, pulls back the curtain to peer at his character’s magic and mechanics with senior special effects technician Christopher Clarke, who details how the Wizard’s massive robotic head comes to life.
And there you have it! Plenty of new Wicked content for everyone to obsess over until we finally get to see that trailer for Wicked: For Good (Part Two).
