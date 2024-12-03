Wicked's Marissa Bode explains how they've changed problematic Nessarose scene in Part 2

Wicked's Marissa Bode explains how they've changed problematic Nessarose scene in Part 2. Picture: Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/WireImage, Universal Pictures

By Sam Prance

Wicked has previously faced criticism over how Nessarose's disability is treated in the second act of the musical.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Marissa Bode has opened up about Wicked Part 2 and how Nessarose's storyline will differ from the original musical.

It's no secret that Wicked is one of the most beloved musicals of all time and the new film's success is a testament to that. In spite of that, the stage production has faced some criticism since it debuted in 2003. In particular, disabled fans have taken issue with how Nessarose is depicted and one of her scenes in the show's second act.

Now, Marissa Bode, who plays Nessarose in the film, and is a wheelchair user in real-life, has revealed that they've made some significant edits to Nessarose's character arc in Part 2. In particular, one scene has been completely changed.

WARNING: This article contains major spoilers for the Wicked musical and Wicked Part 2's storyline. Stop reading now if you don't what to know what happens next!

Wicked’s Marissa Bode calls ableist Nessarose jokes

WARNING: Major spoilers ahead for the plot of Wicked Part 2 and Wicked the stage musical.

WARNING: WICKED MUSICAL SPOILERS BELOW. Picture: Universal Pictures

Does Nessarose become evil?

In Act II of the Wicked musical, there's a timejump and Elphaba becomes known as the Wicked Witch of the West. As for Nessarose, she's made governor of Munchkinland when her dad dies. However, out of fear that Boq might leave her, she begins stripping Munchkins of their rights and gains a reputation as a Wicked Witch in her own right.

When Elphaba secretly visits Nessarose, Nessarose calls her out for never using her magic to help her. In response, Elphaba enchants Nessarose's shoes giving her the power to walk. Nessarose thinks this will make Boq want to be with her but, instead, he reveals that he is still in love with Glinda and things only get worse from there.

It's the scene where Nessarose walks that's been criticised in the past. Not only does it shed a negative light on disability but it also means that no wheelchair users have ever played Nessarose in a professional production of Wicked on stage. Marissa is the first wheelchair user ever to take on the role.

Speaking to People about how the scene of Nessarose walking is different in the second movie, Marissa said: "One of the first conversations I had with Jon [was about that scene]. I wasn’t there for the actual script change, [but Jon said], ‘Hey, we changed this part in this way just so that it felt less like a fixing moment’.”

Marissa explained that instead of Nessarose “pleading for a disability to be fixed”, fans will see that scene “focusing on the magic in general and the magic of the story”. Marissa ended by saying: “That’s all I can say, I think."

Bring on Wicked Part 2!

Read more about Wicked here:

Wicked Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Wicked Quiz'

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.