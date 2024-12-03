Wicked's Marissa Bode explains how they've changed problematic Nessarose scene in Part 2

3 December 2024, 16:06

Wicked's Marissa Bode explains how they've changed problematic Nessarose scene in Part 2
Wicked's Marissa Bode explains how they've changed problematic Nessarose scene in Part 2. Picture: Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/WireImage, Universal Pictures
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Wicked has previously faced criticism over how Nessarose's disability is treated in the second act of the musical.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Marissa Bode has opened up about Wicked Part 2 and how Nessarose's storyline will differ from the original musical.

It's no secret that Wicked is one of the most beloved musicals of all time and the new film's success is a testament to that. In spite of that, the stage production has faced some criticism since it debuted in 2003. In particular, disabled fans have taken issue with how Nessarose is depicted and one of her scenes in the show's second act.

Now, Marissa Bode, who plays Nessarose in the film, and is a wheelchair user in real-life, has revealed that they've made some significant edits to Nessarose's character arc in Part 2. In particular, one scene has been completely changed.

WARNING: This article contains major spoilers for the Wicked musical and Wicked Part 2's storyline. Stop reading now if you don't what to know what happens next!

Wicked’s Marissa Bode calls ableist Nessarose jokes

WARNING: Major spoilers ahead for the plot of Wicked Part 2 and Wicked the stage musical.

WARNING: WICKED MUSICAL SPOILERS BELOW
WARNING: WICKED MUSICAL SPOILERS BELOW. Picture: Universal Pictures

Does Nessarose become evil?

In Act II of the Wicked musical, there's a timejump and Elphaba becomes known as the Wicked Witch of the West. As for Nessarose, she's made governor of Munchkinland when her dad dies. However, out of fear that Boq might leave her, she begins stripping Munchkins of their rights and gains a reputation as a Wicked Witch in her own right.

When Elphaba secretly visits Nessarose, Nessarose calls her out for never using her magic to help her. In response, Elphaba enchants Nessarose's shoes giving her the power to walk. Nessarose thinks this will make Boq want to be with her but, instead, he reveals that he is still in love with Glinda and things only get worse from there.

It's the scene where Nessarose walks that's been criticised in the past. Not only does it shed a negative light on disability but it also means that no wheelchair users have ever played Nessarose in a professional production of Wicked on stage. Marissa is the first wheelchair user ever to take on the role.

Does Nessarose become evil?
Does Nessarose become evil? Picture: Universal Pictures / Alamy

Speaking to People about how the scene of Nessarose walking is different in the second movie, Marissa said: "One of the first conversations I had with Jon [was about that scene]. I wasn’t there for the actual script change, [but Jon said], ‘Hey, we changed this part in this way just so that it felt less like a fixing moment’.”

Marissa explained that instead of Nessarose “pleading for a disability to be fixed”, fans will see that scene “focusing on the magic in general and the magic of the story”. Marissa ended by saying: “That’s all I can say, I think."

Bring on Wicked Part 2!

Read more about Wicked here:

WATCH: Wicked cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Wicked Quiz'

Wicked Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Wicked Quiz'

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

Wicked's Ariana Grande reveals iconic line was replaced in original script until she stepped in

Wicked's Ariana Grande reveals iconic line was almost replaced until she fought to keep it in
Adam has confirmed that the reunion part 2 will air in February

Second MAFS UK reunion special confirmed with major Kieran and Kristina drama

Adam Maxted and Arabella Chi have split after five weeks

Why did Arabella Chi and Adam Maxted split after Love Island All Stars?

Arabella has been on Love Island twivc

Love Island's Arabella Chi: Age, boyfriend, pregnancy & what season she's from

Love Island's Arabella Chi's boyfriend Billy Henty

Who is Love Island's Arabella Chi's boyfriend? Meet Billy Henty

Love Island

Wicked Part 2: Release date, cast, plot spoilers, songs and news about the sequel movie

Wicked Part 2: Release date, cast, plot spoilers, songs and news about the sequel

Maura Higgins has opened up about those viral paparazzi pics

Maura Higgins finally addresses spicy Pete Wicks paparazzi pictures

Georgia Horsley has been with Danny Jones for over 15 years

Who is Danny Jones' wife Georgia Horsley? How they met, their son, her disability & more

Love Island’s Arabella Chi announces pregnancy

Love Island’s Arabella Chi announces pregnancy with boyfriend Billy Henty

Love Island

The latest on Love Island's summer 2024 couples

Which Love Island 2024 couples are still together?

Love Island

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to where they are now
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits