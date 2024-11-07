Wicked's Cynthia Erivo didn't think she would be cast as Elphaba because she's Black

7 November 2024, 14:06

Wicked's Cynthia Erivo didn't think she would be cast as Elphaba because she's Black. Picture: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic, LANDMARK MEDIA / Alamy Stock Photo
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

"Historically, Black women have never really been seen for the role."

Wicked's Cynthia Erivo has said that she was convinced she would not get the part of Elphaba because she's Black.

Throughout Broadway and West End history, many iconic actresses have played the role of Elphaba. The beloved role originated with stage and screen icon Idina Menzel in 2003. Since then, Elphaba's become one of the most coveted roles in musical history and fans were desperate to find out who would play her in the upcoming Wicked movie.

With over a decade of experience in theatre and the voice to match, it's hard to think of anyone who is better suited to the role than Cynthia Erivo. However, Cynthia didn't think she would even be considered for the part.

Now, she's opened up about her Wicked audition and the lack of Black women who've played Elphaba.

Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande sang live on Wicked

In a new interview with the New York Times, Cynthia was asked why she didn't think she would get the part. She then explained: "Historically, Black women have never really been seen for the role. If they have, they haven’t gotten the role, and if they do, they usually are the alternate or first cover."

Referring to West End stage actress Alexia Khadime, Cynthia added: "There’s only one woman I know on record that has done it on the West End and she did it once and has never been brought back. So I just didn’t think they were looking for me."

Alexia first played Elphaba in 2008 as a temporary cover for Kerry Ellis. She then did a full run as Elphaba between 2009 and 2010. When Cynthia was cast as Elphaba, Alexia was the only Black actress to have ever played Elphaba full-time in a professional production of Wicked.

In 2023, Alexia returned to play Elphaba on the West End and she is currently playing the role alongside Lucy St. Louis as Glinda. This marks the first time that two Black women have played Glinda and Elphaba in Wicked.

When asked why few Black women have been considered for Elphaba, Cynthia said: "I don’t know. Maybe it’s a symptom of the time when it was made."

Alexia Khadime and Lucy St. Louis are currently making history playing Elphaba and Glinda on the West End
Alexia Khadime and Lucy St. Louis are currently making history playing Elphaba and Glinda on the West End. Picture: Bonnie Britain/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Separately, Cynthia spoke about how much it means to her that people will now associate the role of Elphaba with a Black women. She said: "It is a huge thing: The lore of Oz was very closed to girls who looked like me, and now I’m the Wicked Witch of the West. I think the doors are very open now, which is wonderful."

