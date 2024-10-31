Wicked movie hailed as a "masterpiece" in early critics reviews

Early Wicked reviews call the film a "masterpiece". Picture: Universal Pictures

By Katie Louise Smith

The Wicked movie is being called one of the best stage-to-screen musical adaptations ever made.

It’s official – the reviews are in and the Wicked movie is a certified BANGER.

The new movie adaptation of the beloved Broadway musical is set to hit cinemas on November 22nd and as press starts to ramp up for director Jon M. Chu and the cast, critics are now able to catch early screenings of the film.

So far, the reviews have been overwhelmingly positive, with some calling it a “musical masterpiece” and "well worth the 20-year wait". There’s also early calls for the film to sweep the 2025 Oscars.

Fans of the musical are absolutely buzzing over the reactions considering there's been quite a lot of apprehension about how the film would actually look. Back in 2023, Jon M. Chu responded to criticism of the 'dark' visuals of the film shown in two promotional images.

Here's what the critics are saying about Wicked...

A common thread running through all the early reviews is how brilliant the performances are (particular from the two leads, Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande), and how Jon M. Chu's direction has breathed a new life into the long-running Broadway musical while translating it to the screen perfectly.

TVLine's Erin Strecker set the bar high by comparing the adaptation to Chicago and Mamma Mia, two of the most beloved and successful stage-to-screen adaptations.

Variety's Katcy Stephan wrote: "I was 'pessimistical' going in, but...WICKED is a masterpiece. Ariana Grande makes Glinda sparkle: she milks every moment with gusto, humor and hair flips. Jon M. Chu added so much new life to the story that I can see why it needed to be 2 parts! Well worth the 20-year wait."

Film and TV journalist Lauren Veneziani also called the film "one of the most perfect musical adaptions to ever exist."

Happy to confirm WICKED is the best musical-to-movie adaptation since CHICAGO and MAMMA MIA. Ariana Grande....is perfection!? @hillibusterr and I kept grabbing each other's arm in delight. — Erin Strecker (@ErinStrecker) October 30, 2024

I was 'pessimistical' going in, but...WICKED is a masterpiece. Ariana Grande makes Glinda sparkle: she milks every moment with gusto, humor and hair flips. Jon M. Chu added so much new life to the story that I can see why it needed to be 2 parts! Well worth the 20-year wait. pic.twitter.com/dJIYdoZgPc — Katcy Stephan (@katcystephan) October 30, 2024

Elsewhere, Vanity Fair writer Chris Murphy added: "I have seen the Wicked movie not once not twice but three separate times now and believe me when i say it is a complete and utter slay you will be gagged beyond belief everything you think the film looks like from your cracked iphones is wrong Cynthia and Ari truly are impeccable."

Variety's Senior Artisans Editor Jazz Tangcay also praised the film, hinting that the clips and promotional images fans have seen so far are nothing compared to the spectacle of the full movie: "As someone who loves The Wizard of Oz and the Wicked music, I was skeptical about it. Did this need to be two films and this long? What were those clips? I wasn't sold. And I was wrong! #WickedMovie is everything cinema should be. The crafts and acting are the absolute SHIZ."

i have seen the Wicked movie not once not twice but three separate times now and believe me when i say it is a complete and utter slay you will be gagged beyond belief everything you think the film looks like from your cracked iphones is wrong Cynthia and Ari truly are impeccable — Chris Murphy (@christress) October 30, 2024

As someone who loves The Wizard of Oz and the Wicked music, I was skeptical about it. Did this need to be two films and this long? What were those clips? I wasn't sold. And I was wrong! #WickedMovie is everything cinema should be. The crafts and acting are the absolute SHIZ pic.twitter.com/fvpwy4OMv7 — Jazz Tangcay (@jazzt) October 30, 2024

Despite the stage musical clocking in at 2 hours and 45 minutes long (including an interval), Wicked: Part 1 alone has a runtime of 2 hours and 40 minutes.

The film is believed to end on Cynthia Erivo's showstopping version of 'Defying Gravity', which serves as the big finale of Act One in the stage version.

The choice to extend the story into two parts rubbed quite a lot of loyal fans up the wrong way but judging by the reviews, it's now all starting to make sense. Never doubt the masterful Jon M. Chu!

