MAFS Australia's Jamie explains exactly what cosmetic work she's had done. Picture: Nine / Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Married at First Sight Australia's Jamie has spoken about what cosmetic fillers or surgeries she's had to achieve her current look.

'Pocket rocket' Jamie Marinos was matched by the MAFS Australia experts to 'Big Friendly Giant' Dave Hand. While their relationship didn't stand the test of time, Jamie still became a fan favourite due to her brutally honest and authentic approach to the show.

It's not unusual for viewers to speculate about what work the cast members have had done to achieve their flawless TV looks - especially since 'before and after' pictures tend to emerge as the show airs.

But Jamie has officially cut out the middle man and addressed exactly what she or hasn't had done.

What cosmetic work has Jamie from MAFS Australia had done?

Jamie heading to Final Vows. Picture: Nine

During an Instagram Q&A, a fan enquired: "I’m getting my lips done for my birthday and I wanna know how bad it actually hurts?”

Jamie responded: "I actually got my lips done last in 2022. I know everyone thinks my lips look f---ing huge, but they’re vintage now. But honestly, you get the numbed and it’s fine. But do want you want to do. I back it. I love a bit of lip."

Some internet sleuths have found images of Jamie pre-lip fillers, which you can see below.

Jamie pre-fillers. Picture: Reddit / Nine

The bride who hails from a large, proud Greek family was also (rudely) asked: "Why won’t you get a nose job? No hate."

Jamie responded: "Everyone is obsessed with my nose, like I don’t have a god---- mirror. I literally brought it up in the first episode.

"I’m sorry that my ethnic genes translate to nose and body hair. But you know what, I’m not opposed to plastic surgery. Clearly. I’ve had my breasts done before."

"I wanted to get my nose done ages ago, but now it’s like I’d rather keep the lights on, pay for food and go to a rave. I probably will get my nose done one day. But it just doesn’t actively bother me," she explained.

Jamie was asked why she won't get a nose job. Picture: Instagram

She then added: "But if you want to pay for it, babe, do it!"

In the first episode of MAFS Australia series 12, Jamie listed off a list of red flags and green flags that she was looking out for as she met her groom. The final one was: "He has to smell fresh... my nose isn’t just big, it works!"

