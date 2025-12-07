Dove Cameron opens up about losing dream role as Wicked's Glinda

7 December 2025, 17:06

Dove Cameron opens up about losing her dream role as Glinda in Wicked
Dove Cameron opens up about losing her dream role as Glinda in Wicked. Picture: Kevin Mazur/MG24/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue, Universal Pictures
Katie Louise Smith

By Katie Louise Smith

"I think [Ariana's] gonna kill it. I think the whole cast is phenomenal head to toe. So, like, as a fan, I’m really, really excited to see it."

Dove Cameron has confirmed she auditioned for the role of Glinda in the Wicked movies, and has shared her support for Ariana Grande who ended up landing the role.

If you've been keeping up with everyone who auditioned to portray Elphaba and Glinda in the movie adaptations of the Broadway smash, then you'll know that Dove was a major fan favourite to play Glinda.

Responding to those fan castings way back in 2019, Dove told ET: "I don’t think everyone wants me to be Glinda but, I mean, it’s like the role of a lifetime. I’ve been dreaming of it since I was, like, 7. I mean, I should be so lucky to be considered."

Now, Dove has revealed that the audition process for Glinda was one of the longest processes she's ever been part of.

Dove Cameron has worked with original Broadway Glinda actress Kristin Chenoweth several times
Dove Cameron has worked with original Broadway Glinda actress Kristin Chenoweth several times. Picture: Getty

Confirming that she did actually audition for her dream role in an interview with The Wrap, Dove said: "I definitely went out for it. I know that for everybody who did go out for it, it was a very long process. It was one of the longer processes I’ve been a part of.”

Dove was also quick to note that Ariana, who Dove has worked with before and has known for years thanks to their Disney Channel and Nickelodeon roles, is a "living icon" and she's looking forward to seeing what she does with the role.

"I’m so excited for Ariana. She’s a genuinely dear friend of mine. We met when we were super young," Dove continued. "I think she’s gonna kill it. I think the whole cast is phenomenal head to toe. So, like, as a fan, I’m really, really excited to see it."

Kristin Chenoweth wants Ariana Grande and Dove Cameron in the new Wicked movie

Wicked: For Good, which is the title for the second film, will be released on November 21st 2025.

