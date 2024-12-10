Lion King fans stunned by Blue Ivy's voice-acting in viral Mufasa clip

Lion King fans stunned by Blue Ivy's voice-acting in viral Mufasa clip. Picture: Disney, Amy Sussman/WireImage

By Sam Prance

Blue Ivy Carter voices Kiara in the new Lion King prequel movie Mufasa and her performance is getting rave reviews.

Disney have released a teaser clip of Blue Ivy Carter's performance in Mufasa and the internet is officially obsessed.

Ever since it was announced that Blue Ivy Carter would be starring alongside her mother, Beyoncé, in Mufasa, people have been excited to see The Lion King prequel movie. Blue has previously earned praised for her work narrating the audiobook version of Matthew A. Cherry's Hair Love in 2020 but this is the 12-year-old's first official acting credit.

In Mufasa, Blue plays Simba and Nala's daughter Kiara. Now, a teaser video of Blue's voice-acting has gone viral.

Watch Blue Ivy play Kiara in Mufasa

On 6th December, Disney shared a first look clip of Kiara and Rafiki in Mufasa. In the video, Kiara asks Rafiki who The Outsiders are and Rafiki explains their history and how they're ostracised. The video quickly went viral with over 3.5 million views and people are praising Blue's voiceover work as Kiara.

Reacting to Blue's performance, one person said: "This is *really* good." Another wrote: "if they didnt put her name on there i literally never would have known this wasnt a genuine child voice actor."

Another fan also tweeted: "Yes! Her voice inflection is really good. Love that for her. The world gave the beautiful baby such a hard time. She earned that role."

if they didnt put her name on there i literally never would have known this wasnt a genuine child voice actor — Wifi☀️ (@WifiBish) December 7, 2024

Yes! Her voice inflection is really good. Love that for her. The world gave the beautiful baby such a hard time. She earned that role. — TiiL (@MzTeel) December 8, 2024

She sounds so good! Very natural and conversational. She’s gonna soar as a VA — 💎Precious Little Diamond💎 (@preciouslildmd) December 6, 2024

her tone is just perfect omg 😭 — ali 🏹 (@polloyoa) December 7, 2024

And it's not just the internet who's impressed with Blue's performance. Disney have also posted a video of Beyoncé and Blue Ivy recording their scenes. Beyoncé says: "Seeing Blue as Kiara and hearing her voice coming out of that character, it was really hard to focus and do my job after that."

In one part, Beyoncé also cries watching Blue. She says: "Give me a second because I can't believe that's my baby. That's so amazing."

Meanwhile, Blue says: "If I told my younger self that I was in a movie, I'd never believe myself."

Beyoncé cries watching Blue Ivy record her Mufasa scenes

Dancing at the Renaissance World Tour and now nailing a voice-acting role? Is there anything Blue Ivy can't do?

We have no choice but to stan!

