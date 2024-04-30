Blue Ivy Carter To Star In New Lion King Movie 'Mufasa'

Blue Ivy Carter is set to star in the next Lion King film by Disney. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Tiasha Debray

Following in her mother’s footsteps, Beyonce’s daughter Blue Ivy will join the cast, alongside her mum, for the next new Disney film; Mufasa: The Lion King.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Disney has announced their upcoming prequel to The Lion King, Mufasa: The Lion King by dropping the first trailer for the film and fans are elated to see that Blue Ivy Carter will be joining the cast.

According to the trailer, the second film follows Rafiki as he educates the next generation of lions on the legend that was Mufasa.

With an all-star cast including Mads Mikkelsen, Thandiwe Newton, Seth Rogen, Billy Eichner, Donald Glover and of course, the illustrious Beyoncé who will be reprising her role as Nala, Simba’s wife, it’s no wonder her daughter will be joining the ranks.

Beyoncé will be reprising her role as Nala in the upcoming prequel. Picture: Getty

Blue Ivy Carter will become a part of the cast of Mufasa: The Lion King in the role of Kiara, daughter of King Simba and Queen Nala. Yep, you got that right, Blue will be playing Beyoncé’s daughter in the film itself too. This role should be a piece of cake for her!

This isn’t Blue’s first time in front of the camera, far from it. Blue’s starred in a number of documentaries surrounding her mother and father.

However, the Disney film will be her first time acting in a role that isn’t just herself.

Blue Ivy's performances alongside her mother during the Renaissance tour won her a lot of fans. Picture: Getty

Blue really came into her own in 2022 after joining Beyoncé on her Renaissance World Tour where she went viral for dancing her heart out night after night on stage to her mother’s music.

Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé was the concert documentary that followed Beyoncé's journey on tour. The documentary film had a whole segment dedicated to Blue and her involvement and training in her performance.

With Mufasa: The Lion King due to release on the 20th of December, 2024, you can check out the trailer and full cast below!

Watch the trailer for Mufasa - The Lion King

The full cast of Disney’s Mufasa: The Lion King

The film brought in new and brought back returning cast members to use their voices for the film.

Aaron Pierre as Mufasa

Kelvin Harrison Jr. as Taka

Tiffany Boone as Sarabi

Kagiso Lediga as Young Rafiki

Preston Nyman as Zazu

Mads Mikkelsen as Kiros

Thandiwe Newton as Taka’s mother, Eshe

Lennie James as Taka’s father, Obasi

Anika Noni Rose as Mufasa’s mother, Afia

Keith David as Mufasa’s father, Masego

John Kani as Rafiki

Seth Rogen as Pumbaa

Billy Eichner as Timon

Donald Glover as Simba

Blue Ivy Carter as Kiara, daughter of King Simba and Queen Nala

Beyoncé Knowles-Carter as Nala

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.