The Lion King 2019 Soundtrack Featuring Beyoncé And Donald Glover: Who Else Stars On The Track List?

The Lion King remake comes with an epic soundtrack. Picture: Disney / Getty

Beyoncé worked on the Lion King 2019 live-action remake soundtrack alongside a plethora of other talented artists and producers.

The new Lion King film drops on 19th July but the soundtrack was released on 11th July, with a full album of the incredible songs that make the Disney hit so iconic – as well as Beyoncé’s new single ‘Spirit’.

Beyoncé worked alongside the likes of Sir Elton John and Hans Zimmer for the new Lion King soundtrack, and it of course includes ‘Circle of Life’ and ‘Can You Feel the Love Tonight’

Queen Bey has also curated her own spin-off album, ‘The Lion King: The Gift’ which features her new single ‘Spirit’ – a track which is also on the new movie’s official soundtrack.

Who features on the Lion King soundtrack?

Composer Hans Zimmer had a big part to play in the soundtrack, as well as production from Pharrell.

Sir Elton John also released a brand new song as part of the soundtrack, titled ‘Never Too Late’.

The actors who voiced some of the characters of course also play a part in the musical creations, with Seth Rogen who plays Pumba) featured on tracks including ‘Hakuna Matata’ and ‘The Lion Sleeps Tonight’.

Chiwetel Ejiofor, who voices Scar, John Oliver, who plays Zazu, and Billy Eichner (Timon) can also be heard on the new songs, amongst many other stars.

Donald Glover (Childish Gambino) and Beyonce duet on ‘Can You Feel The Love Tonight’ with Billy Eichner and Seth Rogan.

The Lion King 2019 full soundtrack:

1. Lindiwe Mkhize / Lebo M: 'Circle of Life / Nants' Ingonyama'

2. Hans Zimmer: 'Life's Not Fair'

3. Hans Zimmer: 'Rafiki's Fireflies'

4. JD McCrary / Shahadi Wright Joseph / John Oliver: 'I Just Can't Wait to Be King'

5. Hans Zimmer: 'Elephant Graveyard'

6. Chiwetel Ejiofor: 'Be Prepared (2019 Version)'

7. Hans Zimmer: 'Stampede'

8. Hans Zimmer: 'Scar Takes the Throne'

9. Billy Eichner / Seth Rogen / JD McCrary / Donald Glover: 'Hakuna Matata'

10. Hans Zimmer: 'Simba Is Alive!'

11. Billy Eichner / Seth Rogen: 'The Lion Sleeps Tonight'

12. Beyoncé / Donald Glover / Billy Eichner / Seth Rogen: 'Can You Feel the Love Tonight'

13. Hans Zimmer: 'Reflections of Mufasa'

14. Beyoncé: 'Spirit'

15. Hans Zimmer: 'Battle for Pride Rock'

16. Hans Zimmer: 'Remember'

17. Elton John: 'Never Too Late'

18. Lebo M: 'He Lives in You'

19. Lebo M: 'Mbube'

What is Beyoncé’s spin-off album?

Beyonce’s spin-off album ‘The Gift’ will be released on 19th July, featuring new songs inspired by the new Disney film.

She said the album is influenced “by everything from R&B, pop, hip hop and Afro Beat” and that the songs were inspired by the remake’s storyline as it “gives the listener a chance to imagine their own imagery, while listening to a new contemporary interpretation”.

Her new songs were produced by African producers to provide “authenticity and heart” as the film is set in Africa.

Queen Bey described the live-action remake of the Lion King as “sonic cinema”, saying the film is “a new experience of storytelling”.

