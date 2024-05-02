The Complete 'The Idea Of You' Soundtrack - From August Moon To Anne-Marie

2 May 2024, 11:43

All the songs on The Idea Of You soundtrack
All the songs on The Idea Of You soundtrack. Picture: Alamy

By Abbie Reynolds

Here's every song featured on 'The Idea Of You' soundtrack. The film starring Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine is jam packed with hit after hit.

The Idea of You is Anne Hathaway's latest film in which she plays opposite Nicholas Galitzine. The pair embark on an unexpected romance as Anne's character Sòlene is a recent divorcee at 40 years old and Nicolas' character Hayes is the lead of a boy band in his early twenties.

Despite the age gap, they fall in love. The film is based on the 2017 book by Robinne Lee which grew in popularity during lockdown. Robinne pulled from many avenues of inspiration for the book, but most notably would be how Harry Styles partially inspired the lead character.

Hayes, like Harry was, is in a boy band with five members. His band is called August Moon and they have an obsessed fan base known as 'moonheads'.

As expected August Moon songs make up most of the soundtrack, however only Nicholas sings out of all the actors playing as the bandmates. Ahead of the film's release 'PSYCHO' singer Anne-Marie revealed that she was featured on the soundtrack.

The Idea of You starring Nicholas Galitzine and Anne Hathaway
The Idea of You starring Nicholas Galitzine and Anne Hathaway. Picture: Alamy

The music for the film was created by producer-songwriters Savan Kotecha and Carl Falk who famously wrote and produced One Direction’s first and second albums – including their debut single 'What Makes You Beautiful'.

They are also the geniuses behind Nicki Minaj’s 'Starships', Ariana Grande’s 'One Last Time' and Usher’s 'DJ Got Us Falling In Love'.

Speaking to GQ about creating music for the movie Savan said that despite how One Direction and Harry are an inspiration of the story, when writing the music they 'didn't come into his head'. He said when working on the soundtrack they were adamant they didn't want to make 'a Harry Styles fanfic movie'.

But he admitted that the songs do sound very 1D inspired, explaining: "It's kind of funny to us now because, I guess when we get together and write these pop songs, that's what they sound like."

The Idea Of You soundtrack:

  • Taste (August Moon)
  • Dance Before We Walk (August Moon)
  • The Idea Of You (Nicholas Galitzine and Anne-Marie)
  • Closer (August Moon)
  • I Got You (August Moon)
  • Guard Down (August Moon)
  • Go Rogue (Nicholas Galitzine)
  • The Idea Of You – Acoustic Version (Nicholas Galitzine)
  • Dance Before We Walk Acoustic Version (Nicholas Galitzine, August Moon)
  • Taste R3HAB Remix (August Moon, R3HAB)
  • Score Suite (Siddhartha Khosla)

