Nicholas Galitzine Explains How The Idea of You's Sex Scenes Are Different To Other Films

2 May 2024, 08:41

Nicholas Galitzine Explains How The Idea of You's Sex Scenes Are Different To Other Movies
Nicholas Galitzine Explains How The Idea of You's Sex Scenes Are Different To Other Movies. Picture: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic, Prime Video
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

In The Idea of You, Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine play love interests and the focus is on female pleasure.

Nicholas Galitzine has opened up about the sex scenes in The Idea of You and what makes them so different to other films.

If you've read the book that The Idea of You is based on, you will already know that sex scenes play a key role in the story. In the movie, a 40-year-old art gallery owner named Solène has her whole life turn upside down after a chance encounter with boyband singer Hayes Campbell at Coachella. A romance quickly ensues and it doesn't hold back on steamy scenes.

Now, Nicholas Galitzine and Anne Hathaway, who play Hayes and Solène in the movie, have discussed the process behind their sex scenes.

Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine in The Idea of You
Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine in The Idea of You. Picture: Alamy

Speaking to Glamour, Nicholas said: "I think female pleasure is the sort of protagonist in this movie. These scenes, obviously there is a sensuality to it, but they’re not salacious. They're incredibly connective. It's about two people, from very different backgrounds and circumstances, who share a deep simpatico and fall in love."

Nicholas added: "Annie and I, and [director] Michael [Showalter], we spoke about this, and I think there is so much hope in the movie. So many women feel this sense that their life is over at 40, and that is not what this movie is about."

He ended by saying: "I use the words ‘joy’ and ‘love’ and ‘hope’ a lot because I really think it's important for people to see themselves in this light when we live so often in this very misogynistic culture."

As for what Nicholas thinks the hottest scene is, he said that it's when Hayes and Solène dance in their hotel room after having sex. He said it shows such "beautiful aftercare and connectivity."

Anne has also talked about the sex scenes. Praising Robinne Lee's original The Idea of You novel, Anne told Variety: "In the book, Robinne describes intimate acts with the most unbelievable energy. In their first physical sexual connection, Hayes brings Solène to orgasm while [she is fully] clothed."

Anne then continued: "That became our North Star in terms of expressing cinematic sex in a way that makes it about her pleasure, while also making the point that a huge part of pleasure is giving someone else pleasure."

