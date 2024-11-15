Are MAFS UK’s Amy and Adam dating?

15 November 2024, 10:52 | Updated: 15 November 2024, 11:48

MAFS fans are convinced Adam and Amy are now together
MAFS fans are convinced Adam and Amy are now together. Picture: Channel 4

By Tiasha Debray

Married at First Sight UK’s Amy has uploaded stories on her Instagram that have fans convinced her and Adam might be more than friends. But are they dating?

Married at First Sight UK might be over, but that doesn’t mean the twists and turns are finished. With the final reunion episode polishing off the explosive season with a dramatic end that had the entire cast in tears, the only couples still together were Lacey and Nathan and Ross and Sacha.

Sadly since the reunion was filmed, we now know that Lacey and Nathan have tragically split, as well as Ross and Sacha, with Ross even having a new woman in his life.

While the math would tell us that that means no couples made it out of the MAFS UK 2024 social experiment, the math would be wrong.

Not only did Alex and Holly reconnect after filming and decide to give their relationship another go, but it seems like something might even be igniting between Amy and Adam now that they’re no longer married to Luke and Polly.

MAFS' Amy and Adam grew close during the wife swap episode
MAFS' Amy and Adam grew close during the wife swap episode. Picture: Channel 4

Are MAFS UK’s Amy and Adam dating?

Neither Amy nor Adam has confirmed a relationship, but the content they’re posting on social media has fans convinced they may be more than friends.

The pair did get on like a house on fire during the experiment, especially during the wife swap episode in which Adam took Amy lingerie shopping and shared a bed with her.

In the following episode, fans saw Amy complain to her own on-screen husband Luke about how he wasn't treating her as well as Adam had.

During the final week of the broadcast, Amy hosted a lavish viewing party that her friends and family could enjoy while watching the final vows.

Alongside her closest pals were fellow MAFS stars Holly, Alex and Adam, and with Holly and Alex back together, fans seem to think it gave off double date vibes.

Below the carousel of images that Amy posted of the night which included a number of pictures of herself and Adam, including one of him jokingly on one knee proposing, fans flocked to question their relationship.

“Are you and Adam dating?” one fan questioned with the side eye emoji, whilst another wrote: “Subtle hint that you and Adam are together?”

Amy uploaded a picture of Adam proposing to her at her MAFS screening
Amy uploaded a picture of Adam proposing to her at her MAFS screening. Picture: Instagram: @amyvictoriakenyon

The second comment was even liked by Amy herself, which seemed to confirm what fans had been suspecting, as a third wrote below the original commenter: “deffo she’s liked your comment x.”

Fans seem to think this relationship, if it’s truly a relationship, was a long time coming, with one writing, “Course her and Adam are together now could tell right from swaps,” and another agreed writing: “Course you’re with Adam, everyone seen that coming.”

Amy and Adam shared a bed during the wife swap episode
Amy and Adam shared a bed during the wife swap episode. Picture: Channel 4

