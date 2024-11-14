When was the MAFS UK 2024 reunion filmed?

Picture: Channel 4

By Tiasha Debay

As the show wraps, viewers are trying to get the timeline straight- when was Married At First Sight UK’s 2024 reunion actually filmed? Here’s what we know.

Married At First Sight UK’s 2024 season exploded onto our TVs in September, with the same experts, Mel Schilling, Charlene Douglas and Paul C Brunson but a whole new dramatic cast, who absolutely delivered.

With Amy and Luke and Polly and Adam not renewing their final vows, that only left Sacha and Ross and Lacey and Nathan as the only remaining couples to ‘be together’ when the reunion episode came around.

However, we now know that both Sacha and Ross and Nathan and Lacey have now reportedly split, meaning that the ONLY couple to still be together from the 2024 season of MAFS is Alex and Holly - who reconnected and reignited their marriage after filming ended.

After a dramatic reunion, which saw Polly and Adam head-to-head and Hannah walk in with Ryan, we all want to know when filming took place.

MAFS UK 2024 wrapped on the 14th of November 2024. Picture: Channel 4

When was the MAFS UK 2024 reunion filmed?

It's understood that it was filmed in April 2024. When a tabloid source revealed Nathan and Lacey's shock spilt they said: "They were still going strong in April when the reunion was shot, but since then they have called in quits."

Fans of the show have been trying to work out when it was filmed with a TikToker managing to find a critical key that places the cast around April for the reunion episode.

TikToker sophi3fox revealed she worked out when the reunion was filmed because of Sionainn’s nails, so we did some digging.

MAFS UK 2024 began filming in January. Picture: Channel 4

The tattooed reality star seems to have enjoyed splurging on gorgeously unique nails every couple of months which she then shared on her Instagram and thankfully that helps us place her accurately.

On the 8th of May, she posted a set of blue and green nails with a unique water droplet pattern on them. These are the exact set of nails she rocked during the reunion dinner party episode which aired on the 13th of November 2024.

On the 20th of March, she had a different set and by the 3rd of June she had a different set again, so therefore we can place the filming of the reunion in April of 2024.

Sionainn's nails place her at the reunion between April and May 2024. Picture: Instagram: @sionainnx/Channel 4

However, this isn’t the last we’ve heard from the 2024 cast, reportedly they’ve been wrangled in November to film one more ‘special episode’ to air next year much like they did with the 2023 cast of MAFS UK

