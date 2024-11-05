MAFS UK Alex confirms he and Holly are back together after on-screen split

5 November 2024, 15:01

Alex has revealed his relationship status on Instagram
Alex has revealed his relationship status on Instagram. Picture: Channel 4

By Tiasha Debray

Married At First Sight UK’s Alex Henry has revealed on social media that he and MAFS bride Holly Ditchfield are back together after ending things on screen.

Married at First Sight UK’s Alex Henry was paired with bride Holly Ditchfield by the experts, and the pair shared a very dramatic relationship on our screens during their time in the social experiment.

Alex in particular has found himself in the hot seat with the public a number of times, and even had to defend himself from accusations of ‘narcissism’ stemming from his demeanour with the women in the experiment.

Viewers watched Alex and Holly flourish through their highs, but it was their lows that saw the end of them in the penultimate week of the experiment where they both wrote ‘Leave’ after a fiery anger-fuelled commitment ceremony.

However, it seems we don’t have to wait for the reunion to know this story didn’t end there, Alex has taken to Instagram to confirm that both he and Holly have given things another go outside of the show.

Holly and Alex were the seventh couple to get married on MAFS UK
Holly and Alex were the seventh couple to get married on MAFS UK. Picture: Channel 4

It all began on November 4th when the pair were papped on a night out in Manchester holding hands and even kissing for the cameras.

The following day saw both Holly and Alex share those images on their Instagram accounts, with Alex adding a little rocket emoji to his as if to tell his viewers he was ‘relaunching’ this relationship.

During a Q&A on his socials, Alex was told by a fan: “Knew it wasn’t the end of you and Holly!”

To which he replied: “When someone leaves in anger, they aren’t done. When they leave in peace, be scared.”

Alex seemed to be explaining that due to the aggressive nature of how the two ended things, he couldn’t have allowed things to have been left like that. In Alex's eyes, they weren’t done.

Alex uploaded stories on his Instagram seemingly confirming his relationship
Alex uploaded stories on his Instagram seemingly confirming his relationship. Picture: Instagram: @alexander.henry_

If that doesn’t convince you that Alex has done everything but actually say that he and Holly are back together, then his third and final Instastory will.

In response to a fan saying, “Will you marry me?” Alex simply posted the song ‘Already Taken’ by Trey Songz, essentially confirming that he is a taken man.

While they both posted about one another on their stories, Holly’s posts were far less direct.

Hosting her own Q&A, a fan told Holly, “You’re stunning! Miss you and Alex on the tv!!” to which she replied: “We miss it tooo!! The support we have both individually received we are so grateful for.”

She posted this reply along with a photo of the two of them wearing the same outfits they were papped kissing in.

Holly uploaded her own Instagram stories featuring Alex
Holly uploaded her own Instagram stories featuring Alex. Picture: Instagram: @hollylouiseditchfield

A second fan asked what we’ve all been questioning: "Are you and Alex back on good terms? Loved the pics of you together.”

To which Holly seemed to be intentionally evasive by simply replying: “Me and Alex are on good terms, we will always have disagreements as we are both fiery personalities but we do get on really well.”

While it looks like Holly’s not feeling quite as ready as Alex to announce that she’s ‘taken,’ something certainly seems to have rekindled between the two.

