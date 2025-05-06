Everyone who is 'banned' from the Met Gala and who said they'll never go again

Tina Fey and Zayn are amongst those who have said they'll never attend the Met Gala again. Picture: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images, Karwai Tang/WireImage

By Katie Louise Smith

Anna Wintour has only ever publicly confirmed ONE person is banned from the Met Gala.

The Met Gala is fashion's biggest night and one of the most star-studded events of the year but not everyone is lucky enough to get an invite. In fact, some people will never get an invite, and if you're wondering who is 'banned' from the event... here's your answer.

To attend the Met Gala, you have to be invited and Anna Wintour decides who makes it to the guest list. It's not free to attend either – an individual ticket costs $75,000, while a table starts at $350,000. You also can't buy your way in.

Despite the rumours and the speculation, there aren't actually a lot of people who have been flat out 'banned' from the event, but there are a couple... and Anna Wintour has even publicly revealed who she'll never invite again.

So, who is banned from the Met Gala? Here's the full list from the 'disinvited' to those who say they'll 'never attend again'.

Who is 'banned' from the Met Gala?

Anna Wintour gets final approval on the Met Gala guest list, which is invite-only. Picture: Getty

Tim Gunn

The former Project Runway mentor confirmed that he was 'disinvited' from the event back in 2016. Speaking on Fashion Police, Tim revealed: "It is very true. It is a crazy story, and as far as I’m concerned, it’s a very matter-of-fact story."

"I was asked what is the most unforgettable thing I’ve ever seen in fashion and I said, ‘It’s easy. It was watching Anna Wintour being carried down five flights of stairs by two bodyguards—two big hulking men—from a fashion show.’ All hell broke loose. It was insane. We’ve had an open war ever since."

Tim hasn't been to a Met Gala since so it's safe to say that he's probably still 'disinvited'.

Project Runway mentor Tim Gunn was 'disinvited' from the Met Gala by Anna Wintour. Picture: Getty

Donald Trump

Despite previously attending the event several times in the past, don't ever expect to see Trump at another Met Gala. Not on Anna Wintour's watch!

Anna herself confirmed that Trump was banned on The Late Late Show with James Corden in 2017. When asked who she would never invite back to the event, she straight up said his name to avoid eating pickled pig's feet.

According to Getty Images, the last time Trump attended the Met Gala was in 2012.

Anna Wintour confirmed Donald Trump will never be invited back to the Met Gala. Picture: Getty

Eugenio Casnighi

It's not just major celebrities who have been 'disinvited' from the Met Gala. Model Eugenio, who was working as a greeter during the 2023 Met Gala, alleged that he had been 'fired' from working the event by the company who hired him.

In a TikTok from 2024, he claimed: "I just got fired from the Met Gala."

"So, I've never talked about this because I was under [an] NDA," he continued. "It's funny enough they fired me, so I can say whatever I want now. What happened, I've been working for the Met Gala as a model and greeter [in] 2022 and 2023, and I was supposed to do it this year."

"Today — just to give an idea — today's Friday, and the Met Gala is on Monday. And they let me know today that they cut me off. They fired me because I went viral last year. So they said, so basically, they said, 'You made it about yourself, so we can't have you work there anymore. So I'm sorry, you got, like laid off, fired, whatever you wanna call it.'"

Eugenio assisted Kylie Jenner back in 2023 and can be seen in the background of several photos and videos.

Andre Leon Talley

The legendary Andre Leon Talley who was the first Black creative director at Vogue reportedly had a major falling out with Anna Wintour in 2018 following a Met Gala dispute.

Andre was Vogue's official Met Gala red carpet interviewer for quite a long time but in 2018, he was dropped in favour of YouTube personality Liza Koshy.

While he wasn't officially 'banned', he never returned to the Met Gala after that.

In his 2020 memoir, The Chiffon Trenches, he called Anna “ruthless” and “not capable” of “simple human kindness” for not contacting him over the Met Gala incident.

Andre's last Met Gala was in 2018, and he sadly passed away in 2022. Despite their tumultuous relationship, Anna spoke at his funeral and the 2025 exhibition, 'Superfine: Tailing Black Style', pays homage to the legend himself.

Anna Wintour and Andre Leon Talley fell out in 2018 after he was replaced as Vogue's Met Gala red carpet correspondent. Picture: Getty

All the celebrities who have said they'll never go to another Met Gala...

Tina Fey, who attended the Met Gala in 2010, described the event as a "jerk parade" in an interview with David Letterman. "I went and I dragged my husband along with me too, which I’m still in trouble for,” she said at the time. "Everyone is there, everyone. If you had a million arms, all the people you would want to punch are there. Clearly I will never go again.”

Reader, she has never attended the event since.

Tina Fey attended the Met Gala in 2010 and says she'll never return. Picture: Getty

Former One Direction star Zayn previously attended the Met Gala in 2016 with then-girlfriend Gigi Hadid, but he has absolutely zero plans to ever return to the red carpet.

"Now it’s not something I would go to,” he told GQ in 2018. “I’d rather be sitting at my house doing something productive than dressing up in really expensive clothes and being photographed on a red carpet…to do the self-indulgent ‘look at me, I’m amazing’ thing on the red carpet, it’s not me."

Zayn and Gigi Hadid attended the Met Gala together in 2016. Picture: Getty

Riverdale star Lili Reinhart has spoken publicly several times about body dysmorphia and positive influences when it comes to body image but after she called out Kim Kardashian's comments about trying to fit into Marilyn Monroe's dress, she thinks she won't be invited back.

Lili told W Magazine: "[Attending the Met Gala] was fun. But after going again this year, I don't think I'll be invited back."

"I said a certain something about a certain person in a certain dress. I have always wanted to stand for something. And while I don't like it if one comment by me turns into 17 articles in People magazine, I never overthink what I post. It has to be a true representation of how I feel. And I would say that whether I had 100 followers or 100 million."

Lili Reinhart fears she'll never be invited to the Met Gala again after her criticism of Kim Kardashian. Picture: Getty

And those who said they'd never go another Met Gala, but ended up on the red carpet years later...

Even people who have criticised the event and said they'll never go again, have actually returned.

Demi Lovato, Gwyneth Paltrow, Amy Schumer and Rachel Zoe have all previously vowed they'd never attend again but all of them have walked the carpet in recent years.

Amy Schumer had some pretty harsh words about the event back in 2016. She told Howard Stern: "It’s people doing an impression of having a conversation. I don’t like the farce...We’re dressed up like a bunch of f---ing assholes. I don’t like it. I have no interest in fashion...I don’t care." She literally returned a year later in 2017, and then again in 2022.

