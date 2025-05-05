When does the Met Gala start? How to watch Met Gala 2025 red carpet online

What time does the Met Gala 2025 red carpet start? How to watch online. Picture: Getty

By Katie Louise Smith

What time does the Met Gala red carpet start? Here's where and how to watch the 2025 Met Gala livestream online.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

It's that time again! The first Monday in May is just around the corner and that only means one thing: The Met Gala.

Yes, the most important fashion event of the year is here and this time, the theme is 'Superfine: Tailoring Black Style'. Co-chaired by the likes of Lewis Hamilton, Colman Domingo, Pharrell Williams and A$AP Rocky, this year's guests will climb the iconic steps of the Met in their finest tailored looks – with several guests likely choosing to focus on the 'dandyism' aspect of the theme.

As always, fans can expect some truly breathtaking looks as well as some exciting fashion statements and risks amongst the male attendees.

But when does it start, and how can we watch the red carpet? Here's all the info you need on when the 2025 Met Gala starts and where to watch the stars arrive online.

What time does the Met Gala red carpet start?

Zendaya co-chaired the 2024 Met Gala – but will she be attending the 2025 event? Picture: Getty

What day is the Met Gala on?

The Met Gala 2025 will take place on Monday 5th May in New York City.

With the exception of 2021's September event which was delayed due to COVID, the Met Gala always takes place on the first Monday in May and has done since 2005.

The event takes place at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on Manhattan’s Upper East Side.

What time does the Met Gala start?

The live red carpet coverage of the 2025 Met Gala starts at 6pm ET/3pm PT on Monday 5th May.

If you're in the UK, you'll be able to start watching from 11pm BST.

Met Gala guests will usually start emerging from their hotels just before the red carpet starts, so if you're locked into social media on the night, you'll get a pretty good indication of when things are set to kick off.

Rihanna may attend alongside A$AP Rocky who will be co-chairing the 2025 Met Gala. Picture: Getty

Where can you watch the Met Gala red carpet online? What channel is it on?

The 2025 Met Gala will be broadcast live across Vogue’s digital platforms, and you'll also be able to tune in on YouTube.

This year's livestream will be hosted by actress and musician Teyana Taylor, SNL star Ego Nwodim, and TV personality and actress La La Anthony.

Emma Chamberlain will also return as Vogue's special correspondent who will conduct interviews with the guests as they arrive. You'll be able to watch those on Vogue's social media channels, too.

Elsewhere, E! will also be sharing their own livestream from the event so you'll be able to watch on E! Online, Peacock, TODAY ALL DAY and All Fast partners.

Will Kendall and Kylie be at the Met Gala 2025? Picture: Getty

Read more about the Met Gala here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.