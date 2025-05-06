Zendaya and Anna Sawai debunk Met Gala theory after wearing ‘matching’ outfits

Zendaya and Anna Sawai shut down Met Gala myth after wearing ‘matching’ outfits. Picture: Getty

Zendaya and Anna Sawai’s wardrobe clash at the Met Gala 2025 has finally put to bed a long-standing myth about the coveted event.

Zendaya and Japanese actress Anna Sawai had an unexpected mishap at the 2025 Met Gala on Monday after they walked the red carpet in near-identical outfits.

Dressing to this year’s exhibition theme of ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style’ the pair both wore white form-fitting suits with a matching tie and wide-brimmed hat. But while the wardrobe clash may have been a tad awkward for the pair, the good news is it means fans can finally put to bed one myth about the Met Gala that has persisted for years.

Over the years it's been theorised that Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour singlehandedly approves every celebrity outfit ahead of the hotly-anticipated event.

Zendaya at the 2025 Met Gala. Picture: Getty

Anna Wintour recently addressed the rumours head-on in an interview with Good Morning America. Asked if she approves the outfits in the advance, Anna laughed as she said: “No. Many call and ask our advice, so we try and help some of them as best we can. Some, no idea.”

While the Vogue boss insisted that she doesn't approve all the looks beforehand, some fans remained unconvinced. However, Zendaya and Anna's twinning outfits has finally put that rumour to bed.

One fashion TikToker said: "Now we know for sure that is a myth because she [Anna Wintour] would never have approved both of these very similar looks."

Anna Sawai at the 2025 Met Gala. Picture: Getty

Zendaya has garnered herself a reputation for iconic Met Gala outfits over the years, from her Cinderella look back in 2019 to her modernised Joan of Arc look in 2018. However, this was Shogun star Anna Sawai’s debut to the Met Gala this year.

The main differences in their looks came down to Zendaya’s silver-buttoned waistcoat underneath her jacket and flared trousers, while Anna opted for a two-piece and had wide-legged trousers instead. Their outfits were designed by Louis Vuitton and Dior respectively.

Taylor Swift and Brie Larson at the 2016 Met Gala. Picture: Getty

It’s not the first time that the Met Gala has seen celebrities encounter a bit of a wardrobe clash either, as back in 2023 Olivia Wilde and Margaret Zhang donned the same dress in a different colour.

Meanwhile, the last time the Met Gala saw Taylor Swift back in 2016, she and Brie Larson sported very similar looks in a metallic grunge-inspired dress and even went for the same shades of lipstick.

