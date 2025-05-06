Zendaya and Anna Sawai debunk Met Gala theory after wearing ‘matching’ outfits

6 May 2025, 11:45

Zendaya and Anna Sawai shut down Met Gala myth after wearing ‘matching’ outfits
Zendaya and Anna Sawai shut down Met Gala myth after wearing ‘matching’ outfits. Picture: Getty
Capital Buzz

By Capital Buzz

Zendaya and Anna Sawai’s wardrobe clash at the Met Gala 2025 has finally put to bed a long-standing myth about the coveted event.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Zendaya and Japanese actress Anna Sawai had an unexpected mishap at the 2025 Met Gala on Monday after they walked the red carpet in near-identical outfits.

Dressing to this year’s exhibition theme of ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style’ the pair both wore white form-fitting suits with a matching tie and wide-brimmed hat. But while the wardrobe clash may have been a tad awkward for the pair, the good news is it means fans can finally put to bed one myth about the Met Gala that has persisted for years.

Over the years it's been theorised that Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour singlehandedly approves every celebrity outfit ahead of the hotly-anticipated event.

Zendaya at the 2025 Met Gala
Zendaya at the 2025 Met Gala. Picture: Getty

Anna Wintour recently addressed the rumours head-on in an interview with Good Morning America. Asked if she approves the outfits in the advance, Anna laughed as she said: “No. Many call and ask our advice, so we try and help some of them as best we can. Some, no idea.”

While the Vogue boss insisted that she doesn't approve all the looks beforehand, some fans remained unconvinced. However, Zendaya and Anna's twinning outfits has finally put that rumour to bed.

One fashion TikToker said: "Now we know for sure that is a myth because she [Anna Wintour] would never have approved both of these very similar looks."

Anna Sawai at the 2025 Met Gala
Anna Sawai at the 2025 Met Gala. Picture: Getty

Zendaya has garnered herself a reputation for iconic Met Gala outfits over the years, from her Cinderella look back in 2019 to her modernised Joan of Arc look in 2018. However, this was Shogun star Anna Sawai’s debut to the Met Gala this year.

The main differences in their looks came down to Zendaya’s silver-buttoned waistcoat underneath her jacket and flared trousers, while Anna opted for a two-piece and had wide-legged trousers instead. Their outfits were designed by Louis Vuitton and Dior respectively.

Taylor Swift and Brie Larson at the 2016 Met Gala
Taylor Swift and Brie Larson at the 2016 Met Gala. Picture: Getty

It’s not the first time that the Met Gala has seen celebrities encounter a bit of a wardrobe clash either, as back in 2023 Olivia Wilde and Margaret Zhang donned the same dress in a different colour.

Meanwhile, the last time the Met Gala saw Taylor Swift back in 2016, she and Brie Larson sported very similar looks in a metallic grunge-inspired dress and even went for the same shades of lipstick.

Read more Celebrity news here:

Bella Ramsey Paints A Portrait While Answering Questions | The Last Of Us

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More News

See more More News

Was Lisa wearing Rosa Parks underwear at the Met Gala? Louis Vuitton explain outfit

Was Lisa wearing Rosa Parks underwear at the Met Gala? Louis Vuitton explain outfit

Why Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce missed the 2025 Met Gala

Real reason why Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce missed the 2025 Met Gala

All of Kim Kardashian's Met Gala looks

All Kim Kardashian's bold Met Gala looks through the years

Every Kardashian-Jenner 2025 Met Gala look

Every Kardashian-Jenner 2025 Met Gala look from Kim to Kylie

Rihanna reveals third pregnancy at 2025 Met Gala

Rihanna reveals third pregnancy at 2025 Met Gala

Who is going to the Met Gala 2025? All the celebrities confirmed so far

Met Gala guest list: Here's who is attending the Met Gala 2025 (Updating live)

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Bella Ramsey steps into the Capital Buzz art gallery to paint a portrait of Ellie from The Last of Us

The Last of Us' Bella Ramsey paints Ellie while answering questions about season 2

TV & Film

Exclusive
Hailee Steinfeld spills all in My Life In 20 Questions

Hailee Steinfeld Spills All In 'My Life In 20 Questions'

TV & Film

Severance cast. vs The Most Impossible Severance Quiz

Severance cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Severance Quiz'

TV & Film

Lola Young breaks down every song on This Wasn't Meant For You Anyway | Making The Album

Lola Young breaks down every song on This Wasn't Meant For You Anyway | Making The Album

Millie Bobby Brown gets chaotic in 'My Life In 20 Questions'

Millie Bobby Brown gets chaotic in 'My Life In 20 Questions'

TV & Film

Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio return as Daredevil and Kingpin in Daredevil: Born Again

Daredevil's Charlie Cox & Vincent D'Onofrio Take On A Chaotic Mystery Interview

TV & Film

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to their engagement
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

TV & Films

Love Island

Married At First Sight Australia

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2025

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Workout Hits