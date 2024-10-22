Exclusive

MAFS UK's Kristina and Kieran say they were 'perfectly matched' amid split speculation

MAFS UK's Kristina and Kieran say they were 'perfectly matched'. Picture: E4 / Global

By Abbie Reynolds

In an exclusive chat with Capital, Kieran and Kristina said they had an immediate connection.

While other Married at First Sight couples have been in all sorts of dramas, cheating rumours and so on, one couple who have managed to steer clear of any drama, so far, is Kieran and Kristina who cemented themselves as fan favourites pretty early on.

To be clear, Kieran and Kristina can't reveal whether or not they are still together until Married at First Sight UK series nine finishes airing... but here's what they did tell us.

In an exclusive interview with Capital, MAFS' Kristina revealed how she really felt when Kieran pulled his teeth prank on her at the altar and Kieran spilled on his unaired disagreement with another cast member.

After bouncing into the studio together, Capital's Aimee Vivian noted the "vibe" they had going on, Kieran said: "We definitely bring out the best in each other."

Kristina agreed: "100%."

Read more: MAFS UK couple set to quit the show in furious walk out

Kristina said she and Kieran had an 'immediate connection'. Picture: Global

While couples like Ross and Sacha, Alex and Holly, and Caspar and Emma have faced the brunt of split rumours, there has been some chatter online speculating about Kieran and Kristina breaking up which of course can't be confirmed or denied until after filming.

Under a popular gossip TikTok page's video one viewer claimed: "Sacha is now with Kieran which is SHOCKING."

Also on X, someone else alleged: "Your gonna be disappointed, Kieran leaves her and hooks up with Sacha." The original poster, who received this reply said: "Yeah I heard something about this, trying to remain blissfully unaware rn."

The rumours about their alleged split aren't massive and are being rebutted by fans who are adamant that the bubbly couple are still an item.

How MAFS' Kristina really felt about Kieran's teeth

Talking to the on-screen couple, Aimee said: "[The experts] did good matchmaking you two, I think."

Kieran instantly replied, "perfect", while Kristina agreed. She said: "We just bounced off of each other, we were just so grateful for this opportunity. We wanted to grab the bull by the horns and make the most out of it.

"And I think that because we did just have that immediate connection, it was like 'Yeah we've got this'."

On the show, viewers have seen Kristina open up about her struggle with PMDD (Premenstrual dysphoric disorder), and although it can be a heavy topic she said it was "easy" for her to share her struggles with Kieran.

Kieran and Kristina have both spoken highly about one another. Picture: Channel 4

"It was so easy with Kieran, it really was with Kieran. Only because I am as open as a book anyway, I wear my heart on my sleeve and I want people to know me for the real me. I can't hide anything.

"Because I cared so much for Kieran I was so scared to tell him, I thought he was gonna run but just having that reassurance was just incredible and it really put me at ease," Kristina explained.

Since leaving the show, whether they are still together or not, they clearly have a lot of love for each other. Kieran even wrote Kristina her own song called 'Stina'.

Sharing the track on his TikTok, Kieran said: "I know how much @Kristina Goodsell is into her Rave music, and I love piano, so, here is a piano/EDM tune I made for her. #STINA

"This piece explains through the power of music, the ups and downs Kristina has had to face due to suffering from her PMDD throughout her life, the slow, the fast, and everything in between."

On Reddit, one fan wrote: "I sincerely believe Kieran and Kristina were genetically engineered in a lab solely to fall in love with each other and make sweet EDM beats for the rest of time."

