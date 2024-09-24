Who’s Holly from MAFS UK? - Age, job, famous friends, Instagram and where she’s from

Holly Ditchfield is part of the MAFS UK 2024 cast. Picture: Channel 4/Instagram: @hollylouiseditchfield

By Tiasha Debray

Get to know Married At First Sight UK's Holly Ditchfield, who married Alex, from her age, job and Instagram to her famous friends and where she’s from.

Married At First Sight UK has kicked off with a bang with a brand new cast and the return of relationship experts, Mel Schilling, Charlene Douglas and Paul C Brunson who have already found themselves under fire for their ‘matchmaking’ skills this season.

The show is fully underway now after the first eight couples; Caspar and Emma, Kristina and Kieran, Orson and Richelle, Polly and Adam, Ross and Sacha, Lacey and Nathan, Charlie and Eve and finally, Alex and Holly, have all been married off.

But one woman has caught the interest of the nation after being paired up with Alex, whose name has been in headlines over the last month. And while they’ve hit it off initially, the nation is holding its breath on whether this one will last.

So who is Holly? From her age, job and Instagram to her famous friends and where she’s from. Here’s what we know.

The experts paired Holly and Alex together on MAFS UK. Picture: Channel 4

How old is Holly from MAFS UK?

Holly is 29 years old but she was only 16 years old when she had her son Dec, before welcoming her daughter Daisy four years later.

On the show, Holly shared how difficult her teenage pregnancy was for her family, especially considering she didn’t even know she was pregnant until 37 weeks in.

What does Holly from MAFS UK do for work?

Holly works as a fully trained beautician, she reportedly works out of a business called Lash Lounge in Huddersfield.

However, on MAFS UK, she’s seen taking client appointments on her own bed.

Holly is 29 years old. Picture: Instagram: @hollylouiseditchfield

Where is Holly from MAFS UK from?

Holly hails from Huddersfield in West Yorkshire and she’s interested in finding a man who is "cheeky, masculine and charming".

At first, Alex seemed to tick off all those boxes, however, we’ll have to wait and see if their journey continues as smoothly.

Tasha showed her support for Holly on Instagram. Picture: Instagram: @itstashajay

Who are Holly from MAFS UK’s famous friends?

Not only is Holly friends with MAFS UK’s own alumni Tasha Jay who appeared in series eight of the reality show in 2023, but she’s also besties with TV personality David Potts.

On the night Holly’s wedding episode was airing, Tasha uploaded an Instagram story which showed photos of the two girls together with text that read: “Tonight is the night for my baby girl!... I’m so unbelievably proud of you and can’t wait to watch you shine my Tasha 2.0… They’re not ready!”

Under Holly’s MAFS announcement post, David showed his support by commenting, “YES YES YESSSSSSSSSSSS HOLLY!” We love to see it.

What’s MAFS UK Holly’s Instagram?

You can find Holly on Instagram under the handle @hollylouiseditchfield where she posts glamorous influencer content, but if you want a real look into her life, TikTok is where you need to go.

Under the handle @hd7girlx, Holly has 22.7k followers on the video platform where she regularly uploads content with her kids.

