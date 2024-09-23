Are Orson and Richelle still together from MAFS UK 2024?

23 September 2024, 21:00 | Updated: 23 September 2024, 22:03

Orson and Richelle were paired up by the experts in MAFS UK 2024
Orson and Richelle were paired up by the experts in MAFS UK 2024. Picture: Channel 4

By Tiasha Debray

Orson and Richelle may have started on the wrong foot on Married at First Sight UK, but are they still together or did they split?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Married at First Sight UK has kicked off with a bang with one contestant rumoured to have walked out, one having spent time in military jail and two grooms finding it difficult to find that initial spark of attraction to their own wives.

Thankfully attraction was not the problem between Orson and Richelle who was paired by the relation experts Mel Schilling, Charlene Douglas and Paul C Brunson.

However, it didn’t take long for Orson to notice Richelle was very eager to know…well, everything about him and red flags were noted.

So do the couple manage to overcome these issues during the experiment? Are MAFS UK’s Orson and Richelle still together?

Orson and Richelle don't follow one another on Instagram
Orson and Richelle don't follow one another on Instagram. Picture: Channel 4

Are Orson and Richelle from MAFS UK still together?

Unfortunately, it’s way too soon to say whether Orson and Richelle managed to stick by one after the social experiment as the show is still running.

It’s quite normal for the stars of the reality dating show to keep their social media quiet during the broadcasting period to avoid giving away any spoilers on the status of their relationship.

That’s the exact reason Eve found herself in a bit of hot water recently, after posting a woman on her own social media during the first week MAFS UK hit British screens.

However, when it comes to Richelle and Orson, we can do a little bit of cheeky speculating and it’s not looking positive.

Orson works as a project engineer
Orson works as a project engineer. Picture: Channel 4

Neither Richelle nor Orson appear to follow one another on Instagram, and whilst that’s not uncommon for the contestants, especially this year, it’s generally not a great sign of a happy relationship.

Whilst most of the contestants don’t seem to follow one another MAFS UK 2024, it may surprise viewers of the show that onscreen bride and groom, Emma and Caspar do, which doesn’t bode well for Richelle and Orson’s choice not to.

Richelle has been described as a successful businesswoman who is after a man with ‘the three Fs’; fit, funny and financially independent and Orson is that man.

As an ex-cricketer and current project engineer, surely Orson is everything Richelle could have asked for. We’ll have to wait and see.

