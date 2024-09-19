MAFS UK Viewers Defend Emma After Caspar Cruelly Admits Not Finding Her Attractive

Caspar and Emma were paired by the experts on MAFS UK 2024. Picture: Channel 4

By Tiasha Debray

Caspar from Married At First Sight UK has found himself in hot water overnight after telling his on-screen wife he wasn’t attracted to her.

Married At First Sight UK has always been reliable in serving the drama and the new cast in series nine is no exception.

With relationship experts, Paul C Brunson, Charlene Douglas and Mel Schilling returning to offer their services to up to eight couples over the next few months, one of the couples hit a huge roadblock on their honeymoon this week.

Caspar has complained in the past about not feeling ‘a spark’ with Emma in the first episode of the season when the pair got married, however, it seems their honeymoon only made things worse.

The couple spent a day in the waterpark and Caspar revealed after seeing Emma in a bikini, he felt no attraction to her.

MAFS' Caspar admitted he was not attracted to curvier women. Picture: Channel 4

“She’s a very positive person, very confident in herself and her body but first time seeing Emma in a bikini? I’m not feeling the sexual sparks that I was hoping to feel,” Caspar said to the cameras on the show.

“Liking a more petite woman is generally something that I’ve always fancied more than curves. That’s just my preference.”

But it was how he delivered the information to his onscreen wife that seemed to rile up viewers, under the guise of ‘honesty is the best policy’, Caspar initially told Emma that she reminded him of his sister and so he was finding it difficult to be attracted to her.

He then went on to comment on her appearance, saying “I rarely have gone for the curvier person.”

MAFS' Emma spoke about the power of uplifting one another with positivity on the show. Picture: Channel 4

Emma’s response was strong, confident and unwavering in her belief in herself, however, fans still jumped on the internet to defend her, shocked at Caspar’s comments.

A number of viewers seemed to believe Caspar’s ‘preferences’ came across as hypocritical, while others felt his behaviour towards his sister earlier on in the episode was 'a red flag'.

Someone commented, “Caspar babes you're hardly Brad Pitt.”

‘With my personality, you should see qualities bigger than my clothes size. You need to work on your view of women.’



A third commented, “Caspar is not as good and stush as he thinks he is. Emma is a vibe, he’s punching.”

Another was slightly more diplomatic with their opinion, sharing “I am not saying that people do not have a right to have preferences in regards to physical attraction. However, I do not think it is okay for you to be out of shape and for you to have any negative opinion that you express towards someone else's physical appearance."

MAFS' Emma stood up to Caspar's comments and told him to reassess how he viewed and valued women. Picture: Channel 4

But several fans felt they saw this coming because according to them, Caspar’s behaviour towards his sister in the first episode was a red flag of what was to come.

One viewer posted on X (Formerly known as Twitter), writing, “The way Caspar is literally slagging off his sister nonstop on TV is a major red flag,” and another shared the sentiment also tweeting, “Man’s a walking red flag the way he just spoke to his sister.”

The general consensus seems to be that one can’t help but have preferences, however, Caspar’s unwillingness to look past physical attraction seems to be what fans have a problem with, as someone compared him online to fellow contestant Kristina.

Caspar makes shock comment as he admits he doesn't fancy Emma on MAFS UK

“Look at the difference between Kristina and Caspar - Kristina's preference is tall men she was able to be honest about that but also reassure her partner and be open with exploring someone not her usual type vs. Caspar being rude, close-minded and now acting like the victim.”

One avid viewer shifted the blame from Caspar to the experts in a valid opinion that stated, “This is sad. How are you going to put a fuller-figured woman on the show and not pair her with someone who would be attracted to her? This was a really bad move from the experts. I’m so angry for Emma.”

