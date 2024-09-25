Who is Emma from MAFS UK? - Age, job, Instagram and her body positivity

Emma was paired with Caspar by the experts in MAFS UK 2024. Picture: Channel 4/Instagram: @emmabarnes

By Tiasha Debray

Get to know Married At First Sight UK's Emma Barnes, who married Caspar, from her age, job and Instagram to all her messages of body positivity in and out of the show.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Married At First Sight UK has given us a real treasure trove of characters with its brand new cast in 2024.

From the kooky Kieran and Kristina, the lovable Holly and Polly, the slightly terrifying Richelle, Alex and Charlie, the experts Mel Schilling, Charlene Douglas and Paul C Brunson outdid themselves when they cast Emma Barnes.

Paired with Caspar on the show, Emma went through turmoil on her honeymoon when Caspar admitted he wasn’t physically attracted to her, but the way she dealt with the situation and her unwavering confidence made her a fan favourite very quickly.

So let’s get to know her a little better. Who is Emma from MAFS UK? From her age, job and Instagram to her messages of body positivity.

Emma has accidentally become a body positivity icon after her experience on MAFS. Picture: Instagram: @emmabarnes

How old is Emma from MAFS UK?

Emma is 31 years old as of 2023, with her birthday in the latter half of September, she’ll be turning 32 in 2024.

Her star sign is a Libra and common traits for a Libra include being fairminded, empathetic and charming, all traits we’ve certainly seen from Emma in the short time she’s been in the show.

Emma turned 30 in 2022. Picture: Instagram: @emmaebarnes

What does Emma from MAFS UK do for work?

Emma works as an Investment Sales Manager which means she must be doing pretty well for herself.

She’s admitted that she put her work first for a long which is why she's now experiencing singledom in her 30s and she’s more than ready to focus on her personal life.

Hailing from Briston, Emma’s choice to focus on her profession must have paid in dividends because, from the looks of her social media, the reality star is constantly jetsetting from skiing in the French Alps to riding camels in Dubai.

What’s Emma from MAFS UK said about body positivity?

Emma was thrown straight into the deep end on MAFS when the experts paired her with a man whose preference was not curvy women.

“Liking a more petite woman is generally something that I’ve always fancied more than curves. That’s just my preference,” her husband Caspar said on the show. Ever since then, Emma has proven herself to be an absolute icon with praise-worthy messages of body positivity and acceptance that have made her beloved to viewers.

Emma opened up to Caspar when she revealed: “I’m not completely confident. I am confident for a girl who has never been skinny - never wanted to be, but for a girl who’s never been skinny.”

“I think as long as I am happy, healthy and fit, I can eat crisps and drink wine,” she admitted in complete seriousness and then spoke of the importance of surrounding oneself with positivity.

MAFS' Caspar admitted he was not attracted to curvier women. Picture: Channel 4

“I surround myself with people that bring you up and that’s really important, you saw my friends,” she told Caspar, “we are never scared to compliment each other and that helps.”

When Caspar admitted he wasn’t attracted to curvy women, Emma retaliated by stating: “What we’re here to do is look beyond that and what you need to do is look beyond that because my personality, my confidence, should help A) you feel more confident, and B) you should see qualities bigger than my clothes size”

Outside of MAFS, Emma has been reiterating her message, recently appearing on the official MAFS UK 'behind the scenes' podcast hosted by Love Island’s Chloe Burrows.

"I think everyone has self-confidence issues. I’ve never been skinny and I never will be skinny," she said in the interview.

"Of course, going into this, I’d done a lot of mental preparation and I’d mentally prepared myself for a backlash about 'she’s fat, she’s got a big nose', right? And I think I wasn’t quite expecting that to come from my husband."

"I was just a bit shocked that I’d done all of this preparation and didn’t know who was going to be at the end of the aisle. I’m broadening my mindset to make sure I didn’t just judge a book by its cover and I was just flabbergasted that he hadn’t done that.

What’s Emma from MAFS UK’s Instagram?

You can find Emma on Instagram under the handle @emmaebarnes where feel-good content of her having fun with her friends and family and travelling the world.

Read more about MAFS UK 2024 here: