MAFS Australia’s Awhina receives apology from Adrian’s friend after fiery homestay row

Adrian's former best friend Jasmin apologised following the MAFS Australia homestay. Picture: Nine/Instagram

By Jenny Medlicott

Adrian’s former best friend has apologised to Awhina and her twin sister Cleo after an explosive row during MAFS Australia’s home stay week.

MAFS Australia’s Adrian and Awhina were already on pretty shaky terms when they headed to Perth for the show’s homestay week.

And just when the couple thought things couldn’t get any worse between them, Awhina's sister Cleo ended up in a seriously heated argument with Adrian’s then best friend Jasmin and his twin sisters Elita and Nikola.

But now Jasmin has apologised to Awhina and Cleo for her handling of the situation and has even revealed that she is no longer friends with the MAFS groom.

Adrian and Awhina's families were at loggerheads during homestays week. . Picture: Nine

In a pretty candid Instagram post, she wrote: ”Okay let's talk. Over the next couple of nights you are going to watch me (regretfully) defend Adrian in MAFS. I take full responsibility for my actions and the things I say during that interaction. It is not at all the best version of myself and I have since reached out to Awhina and Cleo to apologise."

She continued: "As you all know, Adrian and I are no longer friends. Watching Adrian argue with Awhina is like having Deja Vu. But during the time this was filmed (6 months ago), I was still very much so Adrian's best friend. I only knew of his (warped) version of reality. Not Awhina's. I can be a reactive person and will always come to my friends' defence in any situation which is what you will see unfold.

"Now being on the outside looking in, I can understand exactly how and why Awhina had those feelings towards Adrian. The manipulation tactics are copy and paste. Hence why I ended the friendship and Sweet Sundayz [an Instagram collaboration she had with Adrian] at the end of last year."

She finally added: "This is not at all an excuse. I would just like to speak my truth before the ep goes live. I wish I sympathised with Awhina more, I wish my rose coloured glasses weren't on and I am very glad Adrian no long has a chapter in my life. Awhina and Cleo, again, I am sorry for the things I say and Awhina, you have my support in this all."

Cleo had already told Adrian and Awhina that she thought their relationship was “fake" before they joined the groom's friends and family for lunch.

Discussing the struggles she and Adrian had been experiencing, Awhina told the group: “I have actually brought up my son a few times, just randomly here and there.”

Adrian’s best friend Jasmin then interjected: “You would hope so.”

And it was at this point the fireworks were set off, as Cleo then stepped in, as she told Jasmin: “Well actually, of course she did. She’s a fantastic mother.”

Jasmin apologised to Awhina and Cleo after the incident. Picture: Instagram

Jasmin then replied that she had never suggested Awhina wasn’t a good mum, but things only continued to escalate.

Cleo continued to defend her sister, as she added: “How f***ing dare you?! They are not good enough to be in my life, he [Adrian] is definitely not good enough to be in my nephew's life. I'll never, ever, ever let him meet my nephew."

Eventually, after some seriously explosive scenes, Adrian, his sisters and Jasmin ended up leaving the restaurant with the future of the couple’s relationship looking bleaker than ever

