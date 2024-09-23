MAFS UK’s Charlie takes swipe at wife Eve after ‘quitting’ the experiment

23 September 2024, 14:24 | Updated: 23 September 2024, 14:45

Charlie took a swipe at wife Eve after threatening to quit the experiment
Charlie took a swipe at wife Eve after threatening to quit the experiment. Picture: E4

By Kathryn Knight

"The Mexico honeymoon curse continues.”

Charlie and Eve seemingly quit Married at First Sight UK after just a few days on their honeymoon together, after getting off to a rocky start when they jetted off from their wedding, where they both said ‘I do’ having never met.

Things went down hill when Eve refused to share a hotel room with her new spouse, igniting a series of arguments and frosty discussions which often saw Eve walking off, leading Charlie to declare she’s ‘quitting the experiment’ after their last row.

Until the new episodes air so fans can find out if Charlie really quit the experiment, she’s been poking fun at the situation on social media, sharing photos of her on her own.

Eve walked off after arguing with Charlie on their honeymoon
Eve walked off after arguing with Charlie on their honeymoon. Picture: E4

In one screenshot from their honeymoon, Charlie wrote on Instagram: “On the plus side, Mexico was beautiful, every cloud and all that.”

While she was inundated with comments from fans of the show having their say on their relationship, Amy Christophers, who took part on the experiment two years ago, commented: “The Mexico honeymoon curse continues.”

When a fan asked if it was the same place she went, Amy replied listing other couples who didn’t work out from previous series: “Yeah lol and Thomas and Adrian and Nikita and Ant.

Another commented: “You can do soo much better than someone who can’t handle talking or emotions!!”

MAFS UK: Charlie said she was 'quitting' the experiment
MAFS UK: Charlie said she was 'quitting' the experiment. Picture: E4

Someone else replied: “Your missus was out of order imo. Sleeping in a separate bed 3 nights in a row. On honeymoon? Nah,” to which Charlie responded: “6 nights in a row* thank youuuu xx.”

Since the show, fans think Eve’s moved on from the experiment after not posting any content to promote MAFS, while her co-stars have been frequently sharing updates.

In one recent post Eve shared photos of her holding someone’s hand, leaving fans wondering if she’s moved on with a new parter.

In recent scenes on the experiment, Charlie grew frustrated at Eve for “walking away” from their issues, with Eve claiming she was just “taking herself out of the situation.”

"You don't respect anything I say or do!" Charlie said during their last argument, leading Eve to hit back: “Are you telling me I don’t respect you?”

Charlie said: “I’m saying you don’t respect anything I say. Maybe that’s not what you mean to do, but I’m allowed to tell you that.”

Eve then stormed off, telling Charlie not to shout at her even though she’d stayed composed.

Charlie shouted behind her as she walked off: “I’ll be leaving the experiment now. There’ll be no moving in together, no apartments, nothing - Goodbye!"

