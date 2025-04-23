MAFS Australia sources claim Veronica allegedly had a huge TV 'game plan'

MAFS Veronica is said to have had a game plan throughout her marriage to Eliot. Picture: Nine

By Zoe Adams

Does this explain the reason why MAFS 2025 bride Veronica suddenly turned on husband Eliot after their honeymoon?

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Married At First Sight Australia 2025 has had us all in disarray this season, especially latecomer Veronica Cloherty, who managed to completely change our opinions on her husband Eliot Donovan.

Joining the series as Eliot's second wife, after he failed to give Lauren even 48 hours of his attention at the beginning of the experiment, Veronica seemed more than happy when she walked down the aisle to the business owner. They even had the perfect honeymoon.

However, things took a sharp turn once they entered the apartments as a married couple alongside the other contestants, with the actress and personal trainer rather quickly changing her opinion on her husband - and now someone has claimed to explain why.

According to sources, Veronica allegedly came up with some sort of game plan once she realised what had happened with Eliot and Lauren, seemingly wanting to become the 'hero' of the TV series.

Eliot was supported by the rest of the cast when trying to work things out with Veronica. Picture: Nine

Speaking to Daily Mail Australia, an insider source claimed: "After the first dinner party Veronica’s behaviour towards Eliot changed dramatically. Off-camera she would tell him things like, ‘Your plot has already been written.’

"Veronica made it clear—Lauren was her friend now and if Eliot didn’t follow along with what she said she would confirm the negative things Lauren had said about him."

The source added that Veronica thought "Lauren would be shown as a damsel in distress" and she wanted to play the "hero" who "put him in his place". It is a TV show after all.

Not only were Veronica and Eliot plagued with rows and misunderstanding, they also became the centre of a cheating allegation on the show after Partner Swap week saw her bond with Dave Hand, Jamie Marinos's husband.

Upon returning to Eliot, Veronica made it clear to him she had a better connection with Dave, and their giggly and close behaviour only added to the reports. However, both have since denied anything happened between them.

MAFS stars Veronica and Dave caused cheating rumours to circulate after Couple Swap week. Picture: Nine

Eliot is still to be convinced of their platonic relationship though, often poking fun at the reports and rumours on his social media pages.

Read more about MAFS Australia here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.