Are MAFS Australia's Eliot and Jamie together?

MAFS stars Jamie and Eliot have become an unlikely couple from the experiment. Picture: Instagram

By Zoe Adams

Married at First Sight Australia's Eliot and Jamie have officially become boyfriend and girlfriend according to latest sources. Here's everything you need to know about their blossoming romance.

Married At First Sight Australia has seen plenty of drama happen on and off screen in 2025 but one situation we didn't see coming was the possible romance between cast members Jamie Marinos and Eliot Donovan.

Since the show ended, and things between Jamie and Dave took a nose dive following Final Vows, the pair have been spending a lot of time together, popping up all over one another's social accounts and in one another's friendship circles.

Jamie even spoke about their connection in an interview and joked: "Look, we actually are good friends and we were really good friends on the show and he's so funny! I mean, not the worst thing that can happen? He's only human, guys."

And while the rumour mill has been going into overdrive as to whether they're a real-life couple or not, it seems Jamie and Eliot could actually be boyfriend and girlfriend now.

Are MAFS 2025 stars Jamie and Eliot together?

It seems all those TikTok's and rumours may just have been right about Eliot and Jamie as new sources have stepped forward to say they're officially an item.

Talking to Australia's Woman's Day, a MAFS insider said: "This isn’t just a fling. They’re very much in it for real.

"Jamie was supposed to stay in separate accommodation on the Gold Coast this week, but she cancelled her plans to spend the week with Eliot instead."

There are also images of Jamie and Eliot walking hand in hand as they're said to be "serious about making a go of this".

Prior to these latest reports, Jamie struggled to deny the rumours she has a connection with Veronica's ex. She told Today: "Look, we actually are good friends and we were really good friends on the show and he's so funny!"

MAFS favourite's Jamie and Dave had a tough ending to their romance. Picture: Nine

When wished luck for finding love, she added: "Here's to hoping, and who knows – it might just be another husband on the show!"

Jamie was coupled up with Dave on MAFS Australia 2025 and despite confessing her love for him, things turned sour as the experiment ended. Despite committing to working things out in Final Vows, their romance couldn't survive the outside world.

Eliot and Veronica unfortunately never took off romantically, with a potential game plan on her part blamed for the downfall of their relationship. They both left during a commitment ceremony ahead of Home Stays.

