Anne-Marie confirms arrival of her baby boy with adorable message. Picture: Getty / Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Anne-Marie has given birth to her second child, a little baby boy.

Pop star Anne-Marie and her husband Slowthai have welcomed their second baby after their daughter Seven was born in March 2024.

Anne-Marie kept her first pregnancy under wraps and even performed on tour without fans realising. This time around, the 'Rockabye Baby' singer announced her pregnancy in February 2025 while lip-syncing to one her new songs.

During a baby shower with Capital Breakfast last month, Anne-Marie revealed she was going to be having a boy. On Friday 2nd May, the singer shared the wonderful news that she had given birth to her son via Instagram.

"Another beautiful little thing has entered our lives [red heart emoji's hello everyone [sunshine emojis]", Anne-Marie wrote in her caption showing multiple cute snaps of her son and special moments before and after she gave birth.

What is the name of Anne-Marie's son?

The name of Anne-Marie's son hasn't been revealed just yet. Speaking to Capital, she said: "Seven is so unique, I can't just call him Barry." She did reveal one name to the presenters but said it was "so odd" they might not use it.

In her Instagram post, her son is seen bundled up in lots of different teddy bear outfits and is even shown holding onto her finger. So cute!

Anne-Marie welcomes her son. Picture: Instagram

Anne-Marie shares adorable moments with her newborn son. Picture: Instagram

Anne-Marie has been congratulated by the likes of Jessie J, Craig David and many more. We are so happy for our girl, congrats Anne!!

