You's Love Quinn actor Victoria Pedretti reveals she was 'not asked back' for season 5

Love Quinn actor Victoria Pedretti reveals no one reached out for her to return in You season 5. Picture: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

By Katie Louise Smith

You fans were shocked to see that Love Quinn (or a hallucination of her, at least) didn't return to torment Joe Goldberg in season 5.

Wondering why Joe Goldberg's former wife Love Quinn didn't return to haunt him one last time in You season 5? Well, according to Victoria Pedretti, it's because she wasn't asked to come back.

The final season of the Netflix series saw several past characters (both alive and dead) return for Joe's downfall.

As well as Nadia and Marienne, Beck also appeared in flashbacks with Elizabeth Lail returning to film brand new scenes. Netflix also released a brand new promotional poster featuring Joe surrounded by his love interests Kate, Marienne, Bronte and Beck, who was killed in season 1.

But Love, who was killed by Joe at the end of season 3, was nowhere to be seen and fans understandably had questions.

So far, the showrunners have yet to reveal why Love doesn't pop back up in season 5, but fans have clocked a couple of Instagram comments from Victoria Pedretti seemingly confirming that no one reached out to her to come back.

Despite being Joe's love interest for two seasons, Love Quinn doesn't feature in season 5's poster. Picture: Netflix

Responding to fans in the comment section of a post shared last week (April 23), Victoria confirmed that she would not be in season 5 before the show had even been released.

Responding to a fan asking whether she'd be back as Love, Victoria wrote: "I'm not in it!"

When asked by another fan if "they at least tried to have you back", she wrote: "Nope".

Nothing else has been shared or confirmed about the reason why Love Quinn did not return in season 5, and Victoria didn't elaborate any further than that.

Victoria Pedretti responds to fans wondering if she was asked to come back in You season 5. Picture: via Instagram

Following her death in season 3, Love (who has been confirmed dead multiple times by the cast and creator) made a surprise appearance in season 4 part 2 as one of Joe's hallucinations. That's the last time we see her.

Love's absence is likely due to the fact that the storyline didn't call for her to return as Joe was no longer being tormented by her. Beck's flashback return, to compare the two, was integral to the main plot involving Bronte.

While she doesn't appear in any flashbacks either, Love is mentioned a couple of times during season 5 including at the end when Joe is convicted of her murder.

Love's mother Dottie (Saffron Burrows) also makes a brief cameo in the final season.

Love Quinn appears as a hallucination to Joe in You season 4. Picture: Netflix

