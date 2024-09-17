Are Charlie And Eve From MAFS UK 2024 Still Together?

17 September 2024, 21:10

Are MAFS couple Eve and Charlie still together?
Are MAFS couple Eve and Charlie still together? Picture: Channel 4

By Abbie Reynolds

Charlie and Eve took on the ultimate relationship experiment on Married at First Sight UK, but are they still together?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Brides Eve, 31, and Charlie, 30, are one of the hopeful couples who have tied the knot on Married At First Sight UK 2024.

Charlie is a lettings operations co-ordinator from Surrey who came out five years ago and is now ready to "settle down". Eve is a fitness coach from Omagh in Northern Ireland who has previously been engaged to a man but realised she was gay at 26 years old.

After two years of being single Eve said she wants to find somebody that "I fall in love with and I want somebody to fall in love with me".

So, were they expertly paired by the MAFS UK experts or have they already called it quits? Here's what we know.

Meet the cast of Married At First Sight UK 2024
Meet the cast of Married At First Sight UK 2024. Picture: Channel 4

Are Married at First Sight's Charlie and Eve still together?

As of right now no spoilers have been leaked so we don't know if Charlie and Eve are still together, however Eve certainly looks loved up on her socials.

She captioned a recent Instagram post, "Somebody making me smile the whole weekend", and shared another post of her lovingly holding hands with a mystery person.

As much as MAFS fans would love to believe Charlie is the mystery girl, the TV couple don't follow each other on Instagram which might be a clue that their relationship came to an end even before the show began airing in September.

Eve shared this picture with the caption: "Out looking fairy traps"
Eve shared this picture with the caption: "Out looking fairy traps". Picture: Instagram

In Eve's introduction video she said she would made the perfect partner because she is "bubbly and outgoing".

Charlie said in her introduction video that what makes her a perfect partner is because she is "supportive, loving" and wears her heart on her sleeve.

We look forward to following their MAFS journey and will update this page with any news we get!

