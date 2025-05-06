Real reason why Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce missed the 2025 Met Gala

6 May 2025, 10:19

Why Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce missed the 2025 Met Gala
Why Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce missed the 2025 Met Gala. Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

It wasn't because they weren't invited.

While her Eras Tour outfits were a sign that fashion is important to her, Taylor Swift hasn't actually attended a Met Gala since she co-chaired in 2016.

The high brow event saw the likes of Kim Kardashian, Doja Cat, Rihanna and Sabrina Carpenter grace the red carpet for this year's exhibition 'Superfine: Tailoring Black Style'.

However, Taylor and her beau Travis Kelce were missing despite reportedly making it to the guest list. Here's why.

Why was Taylor Swift not at the 2025 Met Gala?

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift after the 2024 Super Bowl
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift after the 2024 Super Bowl. Picture: Getty

According to TMZ, the couple simply skipped the event due to scheduling conflicts.

Taylor last attended the Met in 2016 when she was a co-chair. The theme was 'Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology' and she donned a custom silver Louis Vuitton piece. However, NFL star-turned actor Travis has never attended a Met Gala.

The pair skipping this year's Met comes after some well deserved rest following the end of The Eras Tour and Travis competing in his third consecutive Super Bowl.

"They have been traveling nonstop and very much enjoy it. They are making the most of their time off together. They are hanging out with friends, too. It's a special time for them," a source told People in April.

Taylor Swift attends the 2016 Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2016 in New York.
Taylor Swift attends the 2016 Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2016 in New York. Picture: Getty

Prior to her 2016 look, Taylor has attended many Met's since her Met Gala debut in 2008, where she stunned in a Badgley Mischka mermaid gown when she was just 19 years old.

Two years later, in 2010, Taylor wore a white Ralph Lauren dress. Returning to the event in 2011, the 'So High School' singer wore a nude lacy J. Mendel gown.

Fast forward to 2013, the star stuck with J. Mendel where she sported an edgier look in black. The year after, Taylor looked truly elegant in a blush Oscar de la Renta dress.

Taylor Swift attends the 'Charles James: Beyond Fashion' Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2014 in New York City
Taylor Swift attends the 'Charles James: Beyond Fashion' Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2014 in New York City. Picture: Getty

The now 35-year-old, has been dating Travis since 2023. All Tayvis fans can do is pray for the day they make a red carpet debut - it will be iconic.

