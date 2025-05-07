MAFS Australia’s Clint exposes 'frankenbiting' in the show's edit

7 May 2025, 16:33

Clint has called out the producers for making him look 'foolish' in their editing.
Clint has called out the producers for making him look 'foolish' in their editing. Picture: Nine

By Jenny Medlicott

MAFS Australia’s Clint Rice has criticised the show’s producers for making him look ‘foolish’ with their edits.

Married at First Sight Australia star Clint Rice had a pretty short-lived experience on Australia's biggest dating experiment when he was matched up with the show’s outspoken 'traditionalist' Lauren Hall.

Before being matched with Clint, Lauren had already married another groom on the show but was given a second shot at love when her first marriage to Eliot Donovan fell apart after two days.

Despite having been given a second chance, it wasn’t before long that Lauren made it clear that she felt no chemistry with her new beau and was itching to exit the experiment for good.

But now her second husband Clint has called out the show's producers for editing footage to make it look like he was still romantically interested in Lauren despite her lack of interest in him.

Clint was matched with Lauren Hall.
Clint was matched with Lauren Hall. . Picture: Nine

The pro golfer claimed producers used an editing hack called ‘frankenbiting’ to do this, which refers to when audio clips from different time periods are stitched together to make it sound like a continuous piece of dialogue.

Clint said one edit in particular made him look "foolish" because it sounded like he was still interested in Lauren despite her not being interested in him.

He told Yahoo Lifestyle: “So I watched back the dinner party after couples retreat, and when the voiceover came on to me sitting there with Lauren saying, ‘Yeah I definitely think there's a spark there for me’, I was like, ‘Well, wait a minute, I don't remember feeling that and I don't remember saying it’.”

He continued: “And then I had a look back through some footage and I could see on the wedding day, that's where I said that.”

Clint later started dating MAFS bride Jacqui Burfoot.
Clint later started dating MAFS bride Jacqui Burfoot. . Picture: Instagram

Not long after the episode in question, Clint and Lauren decided to officially call it quits on their time in the experiment, as they both wrote leave at the following commitment ceremony.

But while things may not have worked out for the pair romantically, Clint has been nothing but a gentleman about Lauren following their exit from the show. And since then, he’s found love with a different MAFS bride as he revealed at the show’s reunion that he and Jacqui Burfoot had struck up a romance.

In April, the pair announced they had also got engaged after a whirlwind romance with plans to get married and have kids in the not-too-distant future.

