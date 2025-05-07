MAFS Australia's Rhi reveals truth behind Jacqui's 'bad edit'

7 May 2025, 15:29

MAFS Australia's Rhi reveals truth behind Jacqui's 'bad edit'
MAFS Australia's Rhi reveals truth behind Jacqui's 'bad edit'. Picture: Nine

By Abbie Reynolds

Married at First Sight Australia's Rhi Disljenkovic described Jacqui Burfoot as "the boy who cried wolf".

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

MAFS Australia has officially come to an end in the UK with just the reunion episodes yet to air. This means no more following the antics of couples like Ryan and Jacqui, Adrian and Awhina, and Rhi and Jeff.

One person who captivated audiences this year was Jacqui, a pageant winner (?) and lawyer who had a rollercoaster ride with her now-ex husband Ryan. After filming finished, Jacqui has been vocal about her experience on the show and has insisted that she was given a bad edit.

While it's usual for the cast to hand over their socials to the production show, Jacqui created new socials so that she could 'tell her side of the story'. In an Instagram Q&A, she said that she was "struggling" to watch the show because "it's so edited out of context".

Jacqui delivered some brutal vows
Jacqui delivered some brutal vows. Picture: Nine

"I don't want the whole of Australia thinking I'm really nuts and a lunatic. I'm actually a really normal person - and not that not being normal is wrong - I'm just saying I'm not the crazy psycho on TV," she said.

However, Jacqui's co-star begs to differ as Rhi has claimed how she comes across on the show's edit is exactly what it was like to film with her. She told Yahoo!: "It's funny, you do see people talking about ‘bad edits’, and so far I think what has been shown on TV is exactly what people are like."

Jacqui has been accused by fans of the show of fake crying on the show, but Jacqui has pinned this down to the edit. In a TikTok she said: "Often if I'm crying, I would have been crying for five minutes, but what they're doing is editing so they have the start of me crying and the end of me crying, but they cut out the actual crying in the middle where tears come out."

However, Rhi described Jacqui as "the boy who cried wolf", adding: "There was a lot of Jacqui crying and that's why it started to lose its effect.

Rhi said she was "done" with Jacqui after the dinner party
Rhi said she was "done" with Jacqui after the dinner party. Picture: Nine

"I think that when someone can just turn it off and on like that, it does make you question how genuine they are. Like for me to cry, I know everybody's different, but I can't just wipe my tears and go, ‘Okay I’m fine’ and just walk on. It takes me a little bit to get over it because I am genuinely sad."

But, on whether she thinks Jacqui was acting on the show or being genuine, she said: "It's a good question and I really am unsure. I don't know. She's a really tricky one to understand. I tried multiple times throughout filming to see where she was coming from, that’s why I said I find Jacqui really hard to relate to.

"She can be a really nice person and we've had some good chats and there are times where I’m like, ‘Oh we’re getting on!’. But then the constant flip-flops and contradictions make it really hard.

"So maybe for the cameras she may have been a bit more performative or maybe exaggerated how she felt? I’m honestly not sure. I kind of feel bad saying that, but it's a tough one to understand."

Jacqui at Beth and Teejay's wedding reception
Jacqui at Beth and Teejay's wedding reception. Picture: Nine

Jacqui herself has admitted to "playing up" to the cameras, in an Instagram post she said: "I am fully in this for a life partner - taking it seriously, but having heaps of fun, laughter & playing up for the camera (a tiny bit)!"

The MAFS bride, spoiler alert, is now in a relationship with Clint who married Lauren on the show. He's also complained about the show's edit accusing MAFS Australia of 'Frankenbiting', which is when you take soundbites from other moments and insert them where it would make the story more interesting.

Jacqui and Clint's relationship is revealed during the reunion
Jacqui and Clint's relationship is revealed during the reunion. Picture: Nine

Talking to Yahoo!, he said: "So I watched back the dinner party after couples retreat, and when the voiceover came on to me sitting there with Lauren saying, 'Yeah I definitely think there's a spark there for me', I was like, well wait a minute, I don't remember feeling that and I don't remember saying it."

He revealed he'd actually made the remark on their wedding day, weeks earlier. He later said: "Like, you hear that they do Frankenbiting, I've heard it before, but to actually experience it and have it happen to yourself is a tough watch."

Read more about MAFS Australia here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest Married At First Sight News

Inside MAFS Australia's Clint's proposal to Jacqui

Inside MAFS Australia's Clint's proposal to Jacqui and the cast's reaction

What is the age gap between MAFS Australia's Jacqui and Clint?

What is MAFS Australia's Clint and Jacqui's age gap?

Are MAFS Australia's Clint and Jacqui married?

Are MAFS Australia's Clint and Jacqui married?

Clint has called out the producers for making him look 'foolish' in their editing.

MAFS Australia’s Clint exposes 'frankenbiting' in the show's edit

When is the MAFS Australia 2025 reunion and when was it filmed?

When is the MAFS Australia 2025 reunion and when was it filmed?

Why was Lauren Hall not at the MAFS Australia reunion?

Why was Lauren Hall not at the MAFS Australia reunion?

Hot On Capital

Tate McRae Miss Possessive Tour setlist: Every song she plays in order

Tate McRae Miss Possessive Tour setlist: Every song she plays in order

Listen to Capital Buzz on Global Player here.

How to listen to the Capital Buzz playlist

When did MAFS Australia's Jacqui and Clint start seeing each other?

When did MAFS Australia's Jacqui and Clint start dating?

Are MAFS Australia's Rhi and Jeff still together?

Are MAFS Australia's Rhi and Jeff still together?

Lorde says her new album Virgin is inspired by her "gender broadening"

Lorde says she feels like "a man and a woman" in candid Met Gala interview

Was Lisa wearing Rosa Parks underwear at the Met Gala? Louis Vuitton explain outfit

Was Lisa wearing Rosa Parks underwear at the Met Gala? Louis Vuitton explain outfit

The director of 10 Things I Hate About You has confirmed a sequel is in the works.

10 Things I Hate About You director reveals a sequel is ‘in the works’

When will Thunderbolts be on streaming? How to watch the New Avengers film online

When will Thunderbolts be on streaming? How to watch the New Avengers movie online

Rihanna already planning fourth baby with A$AP Rocky after Met Gala pregnancy reveal

Rihanna already 'planning fourth baby' with A$AP Rocky after Met Gala pregnancy reveal

Bad Bunny Debí Tirar Más Fotos Tour: Ticket prices, presale codes, dates, setlist and more

Bad Bunny Debí Tirar Más Fotos Tour: Ticket prices, presale codes, dates, setlist and more

MAFS Australia's Jamie addresses 'pregnant' Final Vows speculation

MAFS Australia's Jamie addresses 'pregnant' Final Vows speculation

MAFS Australia's Awhina and Billy have seemingly 'confirmed' their romance.

MAFS Australia’s Billy and Awhina 'confirm' romance in adorable post

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are expecting their third baby

What is Rihanna’s due date for her third baby? All the details so far

Dylan O’Brien’s trans sibling calls out actor for lack of support after top surgery

Dylan O’Brien’s trans sibling calls out actor for not speaking to him "in over a year"

Adrian hit back at cheating allegations made by Awhina.

MAFS Australia’s Adrian reveals ‘truth’ behind Awhina cheating allegations

The Last of Us' Isabela Merced and Bella Ramsey changed Ellie and Dina's sex scene from the script

The Last of Us' Isabela Merced and Bella Ramsey changed Ellie and Dina's sex scene from the script
Is Squid Game's Player 246 alive? Fans spot detail in season 3 trailer

Is Player 246 alive in Squid Game? Season 3 trailer teases major twist

When does Squid Game season 3 come out? New teaser trailer revealed devastating twist

Squid Game season 3 trailer reveals devastating twist in brutal new game

Zendaya and Anna Sawai shut down Met Gala myth after wearing ‘matching’ outfits

Zendaya and Anna Sawai debunk Met Gala theory after wearing ‘matching’ outfits

Why Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce missed the 2025 Met Gala

Real reason why Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce missed the 2025 Met Gala

More TV & Entertainment News

The Last of Us season 2 release time: Here's when each episode comes out

The Last of Us season 2 episode 5 release time: Here's when new episodes comes out

MAFS Australia insider explains real reason Beth and Teejay quit before Final Vows

MAFS Australia insider explains real reason Beth and Teejay quit before Final Vows

Is Love Island's Samie Elishi dating Sam Thompson?

Is Love Island's Samie Elishi dating Sam Thompson?

Love Island

Penn Badgley explains why he broke his strict "no love scenes" rule in You season 5

Penn Badgley explains why he broke his strict "no love scenes" rule in You season 5

MAFS Australia's Billy addresses Eliot and Adrian 'trolling' him and Dave

MAFS Australia's Billy addresses Eliot and Adrian 'trolling' him and Dave

TV & Films

Love Island

Married At First Sight Australia

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2025

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

More from Married At First Sight

See more More from Married At First Sight

MAFS Australia's Eliot shares adorable update on Jamie relationship

MAFS Australia's Eliot shares adorable update on Jamie relationship

Which MAFS Australia 2025 couples are still together?

Which MAFS Australia 2025 couples are still together and who split?

Who is MAFS Australia's Ryan's new girlfriend?

Who is MAFS Australia's Ryan's new girlfriend?

MAFS Australia's Jacqui's 'backup' groom Rory reveals truth of number exchange

Jacqui's 'backup' MAFS Australia groom Rory reveals truth behind number exchange

Here's why MAFS Australia's Jamie was stood up by 'backup' groom

Who was Jamie's 'backup' groom on MAFS Australia? Why Tyson stood her up

Meet the MAFS Australia 2025 'backup' brides and grooms

All the MAFS Australia 'backup' brides and grooms and who was tempted