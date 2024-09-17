Are Lacey And Nathan Still Together After MAFS UK 2024?

Nathan and Lacey were paired together by the experts in MAFS UK 2024. Picture: Channel 4

By Tiasha Debray

Lacey and Nathan signed up for the greatest social experiment on Married at First Sight UK, but after filming wrapped, did they make it through? Are they still together?

Married at First Sight UK is back in a big way with an exciting new cast ready to get married without ever having seen their other half.

Lacey and Nathan are just one of the few couples who got married during the second episode of series nine, paired by the experts Mel Schilling, Charlene Douglas and Paul C Brunson who felt their fun-loving vibes were a good match for one another.

Lacey decided to put her faith in the experts after she revealed that she wants to "get rid of all the f**K boys in her life” and find someone who would actually love her.

She asked the experts for a man with banter, emotional intelligence someone who could make her laugh, but did the experts manage to deliver with Nathan? Are Lacey and Nathan still together or did they split?

Nathan is 24 years old. Picture: Instagram: @n4thancamp8ell

Are Lacey and Nathan from MAFS UK still together?

Unfortunately, we don’t have a clear-cut answer to whether Lacey and Nathan are still together as the show is currently broadcasting, however, we can speculate with the little breadcrumbs that we’ve been left online.

The key lies in their Instagram accounts, and it’s not looking good because neither Lacey nor Nathan follow one another on there.

We could say that perhaps none of the cast follows one another as they’re on social media shut down to avoid spoilers, since typically, the couples can’t reveal whether or not they’re still together until the show has come to an end.

However, that wouldn’t be true because another couple, Caspar and Emma do follow one another on socials.

Lacey is 27 years old. Picture: Instagram: @lacemartin_

But we'll keep this page updated as soon as new information is available.

Things don’t seem to kick off on the right foot from the get-go after Nathan gives a speech at their wedding.

He bumbles and stumbles through the speech which would have been forgivable, but the groom then decides to deliver the most inappropriate joke to make in front of your in-laws.

Nathan raised a glass and toasted to his wife, saying "To Mr and Mrs queef bottom," to the shock of the room, before quickly amending himself, saying, "It's not, it's not. It's Campbell."

