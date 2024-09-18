Facts About Nathan From MAFS UK - Age, Job, Instagram And Where He’s From

Get to know MAFS' Nathan. Picture: Channel 4 / Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Nathan married Lacey on Married At First Sight UK 2024, here's everything you need to know about him.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Married At First Sight UK returned September 16th with 16 hopeful brides and grooms looking to find love at the altar. One of those who joined the experiment was 24-year-old Nathan Campbell and he immediately caused a stir on the show.

After being matched with Lacey Martin by the experts, Nathan tied the knot in what's being dubbed as one of the 'most awkward' wedding ceremonies to date.

Nathan had thought he was marrying Lacey's twin sister Paige who scurried down the aisle before her sister's arrival. Upon seeing Paige Nathan said, "Oh wow" but when he met his wife-to-be Lacey he told her she looked "nice", which didn't go down too well.

So as we watch to see what will become of Nathan and Lacey's relationship, here are some facts to know about the groom from Somerset.

Nathan said it would be cool to meet someone on the same vibe as him. Picture: Instagram

How old is Nathan from MAFS UK?

Nathan is just 24 years old but is care free about taking on such a big decision like marrying someone... at first sight.

Ahead of his reality TV stint he said: "The reason I’m doing this is because you don’t want to wake up at 50 thinking ‘Oh what if I done that?’. If it doesn’t work out, I’ve had loads of fun. If it does work out then that’s mint."

Where is MAFS' Nathan from?

Nathan is from Somerset.

MAFS UK groom infuriates his bride because he can’t stop staring at her twin sister

What does MAFS' Nathan's do for a living?

Nathan is a manufacturing engineer and he specifically works in manufacturing gym equipment.

Does Nathan from MAFS UK have Instagram?

Yes, you can find Nathan on socials @n4thancamp8ell where he shares little snippets of his life. His bio tells you that he's a veggie and also that he wants 'positive vibes only'.

He shows some of his health and fitness on there too, before his MAFS appearance he said that he's "tired of dating gym bunnies".

Nathan is a manufacturing engineer. Picture: Instagram

Nathan's awkward wedding could have been predicted by his introductory video where he said he sometimes puts his foot in it because he lacks a "filter".

"Something I do that my partner might not like is my filter’s a little bit different. And I might say something that’s gonna put my foot in it. It just depends whether she can let it go over her head or not," he said.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.