Are The Weddings Legally Binding On Married At First Sight UK?

Married At First Sight UK has created eight new couples for 2023. Picture: E4

MAFS UK has brought eight new couples together to get married and hopefully go the distance but are the weddings real? Are they really married?

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Married At First Sight UK is back on our screens for 2023 with a brand new cast all hoping to find their forever person.

From Nathanial and Ella to Luke and Jay, the MAFS experts have paired up who they think are the most compatible in the hope they will stay together forever.

However, while the show kicks off with the brides and grooms meeting for the first time at their wedding, fans of the E4 show, which is on four nights a week, want to know how legally binding the nuptials actually are.

So are they actually married? Are the weddings real? Here's what we know...

Ella Morgan and Nathanial Valentino were paired up together by the MAFS experts. Picture: E4

Are the couples on MAFS legally married?

The marriages in the UK version of the show are not legally binding as there is no marriage license.

On Channel 4's website it reads: "Following the Australian format, rather than legal marriages, the couples will make a lifelong commitment to one another at a glamorous ceremony, overseen by a wedding celebrant, that includes guests, bridal gowns, dancing, speeches and cake."

At the end of the experiment, couples are given the option to either go their separate ways or extend their romance during their final commitment ceremony.

In America, however, in their most recent series, couples did actually legally get married.

In 2022, MAFS US, Chris Coelen, told The Wrap that contestants sign a marriage license after filming the ceremony.

Ella tells Nathaniel she's trans on MAFS UK

He added: "There is a prenup that is built in. It's a very short, brief prenup. It basically says what they walk in to [the marriage with], is what they walk out of the marriage with.

"We want to give them some protection walking in. If for some reason it does not work out, at least you are protected with this basic form. You are not going to get yourself into any legal trouble. Once they are in to the marriage, everything is completely up to them.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.