Ex MAFS UK star defends Adam's "despicable" comments about Polly

Georges has jumped to defend Adam and Caspar from MAFS UK 2024. Picture: Instagram: @georgesbert/@polly_sellman

By Tiasha Debray

Married At First Sight UK alumni Georges has rushed to the defence of current contestants Caspar and Adam after their comments about not being attracted to their wives Emma and Polly.

Married At First Sight UK has taken an interesting route this year with their new cast.

The experts Mel Schilling, Charlene Douglas and Paul C Brunson appear to have mixed things up by pairing contestants, mainly the men, with the physical opposite of what they asked for.

In particular, current grooms Adam and Caspar have found themselves in hot water with the public after their brutal confessions to their wives Polly and Emma respectively, admitting to preferring more ‘petite’ women and not being attracted to their curves.

2023 MAFS UK alumni Georges who left the experiment last year with his wife Peggy (they broke up earlier this year) has now jumped to both of the grooms' defence.

Peggy and Georges announced their breakup on Valentine's Day, 2024. Picture: Channel 4

Speaking to the tabloids, Georges gave a candid interview on his thoughts, claiming the public shouldn’t be so quick to hate on the men when they weren’t given what they asked for.

“Last year I was the only cast member who pretty much got what he asked for immediately, and I made it very clear, I said ‘You will get a very honest reaction from me if I’m not visually impressed by who I’m going to date,’” he revealed to the publication.

Georges stood firmly on the ground that men are allowed to have a ‘type’ and be attracted to certain qualities.

“I’m allowed a type. I’m allowed standards, and I’m allowed to like what I like, it doesn’t make me a bad person, just because I don’t find someone attractive.”

MAFS' Emma stood up to Caspar's comments and told him to reassess how he viewed and valued women. Picture: Channel 4

“So I’m not watching this series, but I’m seeing a lot of hate going out towards Caspar and another guy called Adam,” he went on to say, “And I think the reality of it is they’ve asked for a type. They’ve not been given their type.”

“Yes, beauty is deeper than skin level. It’s more than skin deep. So I think the reality of it is that I understand why people are getting upset, but hang on a second.”

Georges' opinion is in direct contrast to what Emma herself told Caspar on the show after he claimed he wasn’t normally attracted to ‘curvier’ women.

“What we’re here to do is look beyond that and what you need to do is look beyond that because my personality, my confidence, should help A) you feel more confident, and B) you should see qualities bigger than my clothes size,” she told him.

Adam claimed to not be attracted to his wife. Picture: Channel 4

Georges continued: “If you want to have a type. If you want standards with your partner that happen to be aesthetic, you are not the Grim Reaper. You are not a bad person for having standards with what you want visually.”

However, Georges does concede that there can’t be a double standard: “You also have to be aesthetically in a half-decent shape yourself if you’re going to criticise people for their shape. I think as a coach, it’s important. I couldn’t be 150 kilos telling people to lose weight, could I? Because then I’m not practising what I preach.”

This could be a direct response to Caspar, who had an issue with Emma’s physical appearance but didn’t appear to be a total gym junkie himself.

Polly defended her on-screen husband Adam on Instagram. Picture: Instagram: @polly_sellman

However, the harsh criticism directed towards Caspar and Adam must have reached a limit because Polly jumped on her Instagram to defend her on-screen husband, uploading an Instagram story that read. “Just to remind everyone: You see MINUTES of an entire day."

"A lot deeper conversations were had off camera (mostly in bed where Adam would tell me to be quiet so we could actually sleep.) It’s hard talking to someone about your feelings if you’ve never been good at it, especially to a stranger. There are always two sides to everything. Both people have insecurities in a relationship with different love languages. We have no control over what they show.”

She even uploaded a post on her feed to reiterate the sentiment, with the caption reading: “Despite what's been aired and what hasn't been aired, we really did have the best time and only us will only ever know what truly happened 🫶🏼🔐 @adam.nightingale.1990”

