Facts About Adam From MAFS UK - Age, Job, Instagram, Where He's From & More

20 September 2024, 11:39 | Updated: 20 September 2024, 12:47

Meet MAFS UK's Adam Nightingale
Meet MAFS UK's Adam Nightingale. Picture: Channel 4 / Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Get to know Married At First Sight UK's Adam, who married Polly, from his age and job to where he's from and Instagram.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Married At First Sight UK is back with 16 hopeful brides and grooms looking to find love at the altar. And while some couples paired by the experts hit it off immediately there are, of course, some that don't.

Another couple added to this year's list of awkward weddings includes Adam and Polly, following Nathan and Lacey - you know the one where Nathan fancied Lacey's sister?

After saying he was looking for a Megan Fox or Michelle Keegan lookalike he was "disappointed" when the gorgeous Lacey walked down the aisle.

So we know his 'type' and we know he admittedly "fancies himself" but what else is there to know about MAFS UK groom? Here are some facts about Adam.

Adam is on Married At First Sight UK 2024
Adam is on Married At First Sight UK 2024. Picture: Instagram

Who is Adam from MAFS 2024?

Adam Nightingale is a 33-year-old barber who has put the clippers down as he looks for a life partner on Married At First Sight UK.

Before entering the show he said: "I would love the happily ever after."

How old is Adam from MAFS UK?

Adam is 33 years old.

Where is MAFS UK's Adam from?

Adam is a midlands boy who hails from Nottingham.

Adam said he would like to find "happily ever after"
Adam said he would like to find "happily ever after". Picture: Instagram

Who did Adam marry on MAFS UK?

28-year-old Polly from Kent met Adam at the end of aisle and while she thought he was really good looking he said the physical attraction wasn't there from the get-go for him.

He'd told his grooms men ahead of the wedding that he was hoping for a Megan Fox or Michelle Keegan lookalike.

What does MAFS' Adam do for work?

Adam from Married At First Sight UK 2024 is a barber.

Adam married Polly on MAFS UK
Adam married Polly on MAFS UK. Picture: Instagram

Does Adam from MAFS UK 2024 have Instagram?

Yes, you can find Adam on Instagram @adam.nightingale.1990.

When his episode aired he posted a video to his IG story of him watching TV and eating popcorn, so we imagine he'll be pretty active on there with reactions as the show continues.

