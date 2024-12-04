MAFS UK’s Polly refused to face Adam for second reunion

4 December 2024, 11:18

The experts paired Polly and Adam together on MAFS UK 2024
The experts paired Polly and Adam together on MAFS UK 2024. Picture: Channel 4

By Tiasha Debray

Married At First Sight UK’s Polly Sellman reportedly refused to attend the second reunion due to ongoing conflict with Adam Nightingale.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Married At First Sight UK is the gift that keeps giving. After a whole season of nonstop drama plus a reunion, Channel 4 are set to deliver a second reunion which will drop in February 2025.

Producers would have hoped that the full cast would be in attendance, including; Amy, Luke, Charlie, Eve, Richelle, Orson, Kristina, Kieran, Polly, Adam, Holly, Alex, Ross, Sacha, Stephen, Hannah, Emma, Caspar, Lacey, Nathan, Ryan and Sionann.

Unfortunately, after filming took place in late November, it's been reported that a number of the cast were MIA, including Polly who refused to attend because she "couldn’t face" Adam.

MAFS UK's Polly and Adam had many ups and downs in their relationship
MAFS UK's Polly and Adam had many ups and downs in their relationship. Picture: Channel 4

Polly and Adam had a rocky marriage during the social experiment, going from being best friends one week, to fighting non-stop the next. After an entire season of Adam debating his spark and attraction to Polly, the pair ended on bad terms with Adam walking out of their final vow ceremony.

The couple were no better during the first reunion which was filmed months after the experiment ended. In fact, the tension between the two escalated to a point where Polly threw her glass of red wine over Adam and stormed out.

With filming for the second reunion now completed, it’s been reported that Polly has refused to attend. According to the tabloids, a source claimed: “Polly didn’t attend the filming of the recent special, which will air in 2025, as she couldn’t face seeing Adam again.

“She has worked really hard on herself and her mental health since filming, and couldn’t bear the thought of reopening old wounds."

They continued: "Polly also copped a lot of backlash for her behaviour on the show, especially when she threw a glass of wine in Adam’s face, and she didn’t want to be put in a situation again where she might be cast in a negative light.”

Polly isn’t the only one nervous about being put into an emotionally tense situation. Reportedly Ross also wanted nothing to do with the reunion, avoiding producers because he didn’t “want to face” Sacha after their split outside the show.

Another source revealed to the tabloid that: “Producers are shooting another Christmas special, bringing back some of the biggest MAFS faces from this series and the previous one.

“They are really keen to get Ross, given all the drama that has gone down after he dumped her following filming wrapping, but he doesn’t want to face her.”

Polly threw a glass of wine on Adamd during the first reunion
Polly threw a glass of wine on Adamd during the first reunion. Picture: Channel 4

Fans of the show will know that after their break up, Ross moved on relatively quickly with his new girlfriend and news of their relationship hit headlines across the nation.

“He has been avoiding production calls and won’t commit. Bosses aren’t giving up and will keep trying to persuade him, but as of right now, he wants to move past the show and focus on his new relationship,” the source went on to say.

“It’s a real blow for the production as the end of series reunion filmed before the latest run started airing, so they wanted to get back all the biggest characters to delve into the various dramas and feuds that have developed between the cast while the show has gone out on TV.”

But don’t let this be a reason for you to switch off, because reportedly there will be huge drama going down between Kieran and Kristina, after Kieran supposedly got with a MAFS bride from 2023 - who then turns up to the reunion!

Can February come any sooner?

Read more Married at First Sight here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

Euphoria season 3: Release date, cast, spoilers and news about the HBO series

Euphoria season 3: Release date, cast, trailers, plot spoilers and news about the HBO series
Tulisa joined the line-up for I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! 2024

Who is Tulisa Contostavlos? Age, real name, net worth, ethnicity & more

Tulisa addresses calling her I'm A Celeb campmates "fake" after social media purge

Tulisa addresses shocking I'm A Celeb campmates diss and social media purge

Wicked's Ariana Grande explains why she uses her real name in the credits

Wicked's Ariana Grande explains why she uses her real name in the credits

Meet MAFS UK's Adam Nightingale

Facts About Adam From MAFS UK - Age, Job, Instagram, Where He's From & More

Meet MAFS bride Polly

Who is Polly from MAFS UK? Age, job, weight loss transformation and more

How to watch Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2024

How to watch Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard 2024

I'm A Celebrity 2024 campmates will start dwindling in numbers now the vote off begins

Who was voted out of I'm A Celebrity 2024?

Who auditioned to pay Glinda in the Wicked movie?

Every actress who auditioned for Glinda in the Wicked movie

Wicked's Ariana Grande reveals iconic line was replaced in original script until she stepped in

Wicked's Ariana Grande reveals iconic line was almost replaced until she fought to keep it in

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to where they are now
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits