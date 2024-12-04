MAFS UK’s Polly refused to face Adam for second reunion

The experts paired Polly and Adam together on MAFS UK 2024. Picture: Channel 4

By Tiasha Debray

Married At First Sight UK’s Polly Sellman reportedly refused to attend the second reunion due to ongoing conflict with Adam Nightingale.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Married At First Sight UK is the gift that keeps giving. After a whole season of nonstop drama plus a reunion, Channel 4 are set to deliver a second reunion which will drop in February 2025.

Producers would have hoped that the full cast would be in attendance, including; Amy, Luke, Charlie, Eve, Richelle, Orson, Kristina, Kieran, Polly, Adam, Holly, Alex, Ross, Sacha, Stephen, Hannah, Emma, Caspar, Lacey, Nathan, Ryan and Sionann.

Unfortunately, after filming took place in late November, it's been reported that a number of the cast were MIA, including Polly who refused to attend because she "couldn’t face" Adam.

MAFS UK's Polly and Adam had many ups and downs in their relationship. Picture: Channel 4

Polly and Adam had a rocky marriage during the social experiment, going from being best friends one week, to fighting non-stop the next. After an entire season of Adam debating his spark and attraction to Polly, the pair ended on bad terms with Adam walking out of their final vow ceremony.

The couple were no better during the first reunion which was filmed months after the experiment ended. In fact, the tension between the two escalated to a point where Polly threw her glass of red wine over Adam and stormed out.

With filming for the second reunion now completed, it’s been reported that Polly has refused to attend. According to the tabloids, a source claimed: “Polly didn’t attend the filming of the recent special, which will air in 2025, as she couldn’t face seeing Adam again.

“She has worked really hard on herself and her mental health since filming, and couldn’t bear the thought of reopening old wounds."

They continued: "Polly also copped a lot of backlash for her behaviour on the show, especially when she threw a glass of wine in Adam’s face, and she didn’t want to be put in a situation again where she might be cast in a negative light.”

Polly isn’t the only one nervous about being put into an emotionally tense situation. Reportedly Ross also wanted nothing to do with the reunion, avoiding producers because he didn’t “want to face” Sacha after their split outside the show.

Another source revealed to the tabloid that: “Producers are shooting another Christmas special, bringing back some of the biggest MAFS faces from this series and the previous one.

“They are really keen to get Ross, given all the drama that has gone down after he dumped her following filming wrapping, but he doesn’t want to face her.”

Polly threw a glass of wine on Adamd during the first reunion. Picture: Channel 4

Fans of the show will know that after their break up, Ross moved on relatively quickly with his new girlfriend and news of their relationship hit headlines across the nation.

“He has been avoiding production calls and won’t commit. Bosses aren’t giving up and will keep trying to persuade him, but as of right now, he wants to move past the show and focus on his new relationship,” the source went on to say.

“It’s a real blow for the production as the end of series reunion filmed before the latest run started airing, so they wanted to get back all the biggest characters to delve into the various dramas and feuds that have developed between the cast while the show has gone out on TV.”

But don’t let this be a reason for you to switch off, because reportedly there will be huge drama going down between Kieran and Kristina, after Kieran supposedly got with a MAFS bride from 2023 - who then turns up to the reunion!

Can February come any sooner?

Read more Married at First Sight here: