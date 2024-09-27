Who is Sacha from MAFS UK? Age, parents, Instagram and her celibacy

Sacha was paired with Ross by the experts in MAFS UK 2024. Picture: Channel 4/Instagram: @sacharjones

By Tiasha Debray

Get to know Married At First Sight UK's Sacha Jones, who married Ross, from her age, parents, and Instagram to what she’s said about being celibate.

Married at First Sight UK has given us some unusual couples from its brand new cast this year as the experts Mel Schilling, Charlene Douglas and Paul C Brunson, have done their best to pair up couples based on matching values.

The eight couples for series 9 consisted of Eve and Charlie, Polly and Adam, Alex and Holly, Kieran and Kristina, Emma and Caspar, Richelle and Orson, Lacey and Nathan and fan favourite couple Ross and Sacha.

The experts paired Ross and Sacha together because they both shared strong family values, with Ross having a daughter of his own and Sacha joking about being a mum to two cats and also revealing that she is incredibly close to her parents.

From her age, Instagram and bodybuilder parents to her choice to be celibate here’s what we know about Sacha from MAFS UK.

Sacha's entire family consist of fire signs. Picture: Instagram: @sacharjones

How old is Sacha from MAFS UK?

Sacha is 29 years old and with her birthday falling at the start of December. Her star sign is Sagittarius just like her on-screen husband Ross.

A fact, that was very important to both Sacha and her family, is everyone in Sacha’s family had fire signs as their zodiac.

What does Sacha from MAFS UK do for work?

Sacha is from Birmingham and works as a qualified beautician and make-up artist.

Not only does she run her own business, Divine Self Aesthetics, but she works at FAB the Salon on The Hayes in Lye and even had time in 2018 to win Miss Birmingham after her third attempt at the competition.

Who are Sacha’s parents from MAFS UK?

Sacha’s parents are competitive bodybuilders, she enjoys kickboxing herself and her younger brother is heavily into MMA fighting.

Sacha’s parents, Bryn and Alison, were featured in the Express & Star in 2018 where they were dubbed the 'fittest family in Black Country.'

Sacha, speaking to the publication said, “We are such a fit family, my parents are in amazing shape…. We all go to the gym together every week and will ensure all our meals are healthy and protein-based.”

“My parents have been bodybuilders for years, my mum is currently training for another competition and she enters a few each year… My friends will often comment on how fit my parents are, it’s great having them as role models.”

Sacha's parents are both competitive bodybuilders. Picture: Channel 4

Is Sacha from MAFS UK celibate?

Sacha has been incredibly open about her choice to be celibate, something she partakes in when she’s not in long-term relationships.

As someone who follows the Christian faith, Sacha regularly attends church.

Speaking on the show, she said: “I have traditional values so I’ve decided to go celibate until I meet the one, I will not settle for anyone that isn’t my husband.”

“It’s something that I do when I’m ready to be serious about someone and I don’t just want to give them something that I consider to be really precious.”

Sacha calls herself a 'daddy's girl'. Picture: Instagram: @sacharjones

What is Sacha from MAFS UK’s Instagram?

You can find Sacha on Instagram under the handle @sacharjones where she shares her intense love for the colour pink and videos of her kicking boxing like a pro.

