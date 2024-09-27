Who is Sacha from MAFS UK? Age, parents, Instagram and her celibacy

27 September 2024, 16:40 | Updated: 27 September 2024, 17:37

Sacha was paired with Ross by the experts in MAFS UK 2024
Sacha was paired with Ross by the experts in MAFS UK 2024. Picture: Channel 4/Instagram: @sacharjones

By Tiasha Debray

Get to know Married At First Sight UK's Sacha Jones, who married Ross, from her age, parents, and Instagram to what she’s said about being celibate.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Married at First Sight UK has given us some unusual couples from its brand new cast this year as the experts Mel Schilling, Charlene Douglas and Paul C Brunson, have done their best to pair up couples based on matching values.

The eight couples for series 9 consisted of Eve and Charlie, Polly and Adam, Alex and Holly, Kieran and Kristina, Emma and Caspar, Richelle and Orson, Lacey and Nathan and fan favourite couple Ross and Sacha.

The experts paired Ross and Sacha together because they both shared strong family values, with Ross having a daughter of his own and Sacha joking about being a mum to two cats and also revealing that she is incredibly close to her parents.

From her age, Instagram and bodybuilder parents to her choice to be celibate here’s what we know about Sacha from MAFS UK.

Sacha's entire family consist of fire signs
Sacha's entire family consist of fire signs. Picture: Instagram: @sacharjones

How old is Sacha from MAFS UK?

Sacha is 29 years old and with her birthday falling at the start of December. Her star sign is Sagittarius just like her on-screen husband Ross.

A fact, that was very important to both Sacha and her family, is everyone in Sacha’s family had fire signs as their zodiac.

What does Sacha from MAFS UK do for work?

Sacha is from Birmingham and works as a qualified beautician and make-up artist.

Not only does she run her own business, Divine Self Aesthetics, but she works at FAB the Salon on The Hayes in Lye and even had time in 2018 to win Miss Birmingham after her third attempt at the competition.

Who are Sacha’s parents from MAFS UK?

Sacha’s parents are competitive bodybuilders, she enjoys kickboxing herself and her younger brother is heavily into MMA fighting.

Sacha’s parents, Bryn and Alison, were featured in the Express & Star in 2018 where they were dubbed the 'fittest family in Black Country.'

Sacha, speaking to the publication said, “We are such a fit family, my parents are in amazing shape…. We all go to the gym together every week and will ensure all our meals are healthy and protein-based.”

“My parents have been bodybuilders for years, my mum is currently training for another competition and she enters a few each year… My friends will often comment on how fit my parents are, it’s great having them as role models.”

Sacha's parents are both competitive bodybuilders
Sacha's parents are both competitive bodybuilders. Picture: Channel 4

Is Sacha from MAFS UK celibate?

Sacha has been incredibly open about her choice to be celibate, something she partakes in when she’s not in long-term relationships.

As someone who follows the Christian faith, Sacha regularly attends church.

Speaking on the show, she said: “I have traditional values so I’ve decided to go celibate until I meet the one, I will not settle for anyone that isn’t my husband.”

“It’s something that I do when I’m ready to be serious about someone and I don’t just want to give them something that I consider to be really precious.”

Sacha calls herself a 'daddy's girl'
Sacha calls herself a 'daddy's girl'. Picture: Instagram: @sacharjones

What is Sacha from MAFS UK’s Instagram?

You can find Sacha on Instagram under the handle @sacharjones where she shares her intense love for the colour pink and videos of her kicking boxing like a pro.

Read more about MAFS UK 2024 here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

MAFS UK's Holly has shared her dramatic 'before and after'

MAFS UK’s Holly and her before and after break-up transformation

Explaining what happened with every MAFS UK 2024 couple

Which MAFS UK couples are still together? Here's which 2024 couples have split

Alex and Holly were paired together by the experts on MAFS UK 2024

Are Alex And Holly Still Together From MAFS UK 2024?

Is Leslie Abramson still in contact with the Menendez brothers? Here's where the lawyer is now

Is Leslie Abramson still in contact with the Menendez brothers? Here's where the lawyer is now
Netflix Monsters: Over 300,000 people sign petition to free Lyle and Erik Menendez from prison

Netflix Monsters: Over 325,000 people sign petition to free Lyle and Erik Menendez from prison
Did Lyle Menendez Wear A Wig? The True Story Behind His Hair Explained

Did Lyle Menendez Wear A Wig? The True Story Behind His Hair Loss Explained

Where is Judalon Smyth now? Here's what happened to her after the Menendez brothers trial

Where is Judalon Smyth now? Here's what happened to her after the Menendez brothers trial

Lacey was paired with Nathan by the experts in MAFS UK 2024

Who is Lacey from MAFS UK? Age, job and previous TV appearance on Dress To Impress

Legendary Dame Maggie Smith has sadly passed away aged 89

Harry Potter's Dame Maggie Smith has died aged 89

Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury met on Love Island in 2019

Here's why people think Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury are back together

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Hollands’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to where they are now
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits