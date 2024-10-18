Why did MAFS UK's Sacha and Ross' split? Their shock breakup revealed

Why MAFS UK's Sacha and Ross split. Picture: Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Married at First Sight UK's Ross and Sacha were one of the strongest couples on the show, here's what went wrong.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Ross and Sacha became the first to drop the 'L-bomb' on Married at First Sight UK 2024, but they also became the first to 'confirm' their split as Ross was seen to be interacting with his supposed 'new girlfriend' on social media.

When MAFS fans heard the news, they were shocked, heartbroken but mostly confused. Sacha spoke on the show about how "safe" Ross made her feel, she said no man had made her feel so at ease before.

Ross was equally as positive about his wife, saying she had the best communication skills which he valued as someone who was born deaf. So where did it all go wrong?

Here's what's been revealed about Ross and Sacha's shock split...

Ross and Sacha met at the altar on MAFS UK. Picture: Channel 4

Why did MAFS UK's Sacha and Ross split?

According to MailOnline, Ross and Sacha stayed together when the show finished and Sacha even moved from Birmingham to Manchester to be with her hubby. But out of the blue Ross reportedly cut ties, leaving Sacha "devastated".

Their source said: "Sacha had an incredible experience filming Married At First Sight UK and she truly thought her marriage with Ross would work.

"She moved to Manchester to be with him but after just two weeks he went cold and ended their romance for good. Sacha was devastated and now watching their journey back as the show airs makes processing their breakup even harder."

They went on to say that MAFS producers haven't been happy to see Ross be so flippant in posting about his new girlfriend.

MAFS' Ross has a 'secret girlfriend'. Picture: E4

The source said: "Producers weren't happy either… Ross gave away that he and Sacha were no longer together by posting photos with his new girlfriend – he had no problem flaunting his romance despite the fact it would hurt his ex-wife's feelings."

Ross hasn't posted about MAFS on his socials since the second week in, which is around the time his 'new girlfriend' was uncovered by internet sleuths.

Meanwhile, Sacha has been keeping up with MAFS as the episodes aired, she even started her own podcast called Sacha AfterMAF which featured Kieran on the first episode.

