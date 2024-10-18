MAFS UK's Sacha slams her cast for encouraging 'trolling' in frustrated rant

MAFS UK's Sacha slams her cast for encouraging 'trolling' in frustrated rant
Married at First Sight UK bride Sacha told her cast to 'have some decorum' in a rant on her IG story as expert Paul C Brunson issues similar statement.

The drama on Married at First Sight UK 2024 has been fulsome to say the least, with affair rumours, jailed grooms, and massive fall outs.

Most of the cast have been following the show along while it airs and interacting with fans each day on social media, for Richelle this got her in trouble with producers as she dropped a spoiler.

During the show wives like Polly, Holly and Hannah have gotten into some pretty frosty arguments and viewers have had a lot to say online. But enough's enough, expert Paul C Brunson has told viewers off for giving the cast hate.

And now, Sacha has come forward and accused some of cast for "coaxing" fans of the show to hate on other cast members.

Sacha tells her cast to 'have some decorum'
Sacha tells her cast to 'have some decorum'. Picture: Instagram

Speaking on her Instagram story, the Brummy lass said: "I'm struggling to fathom how other cast members are slating other cast members online and in stories and in Q&A's for scenes that happened a while ago and so much is coming up that happens after.

"You're all acting like you're living in the moment right now. We've still got a lot coming up! I mean we get so much [hate] online already, like the trolling and stuff that we don't need to be attacking each other online as well.

"Like it's still causing arguments now, like just let it be! Just watch it and let it be, I know it's hard but we're better than that," she said with the text 'have some decorum' on the screen.

The MAFS UK cast were sent to Retreat East
The MAFS UK cast were sent to Retreat East. Picture: Instagram

Her statement continued: "What I'm trying to get at is we're all facing our own individual battled right now, like there's so much hate toward each cast member that we don't need to be encouraging that"

"Stop encouraging the trolling, stop encouraging the trolling! Stop it," Sacha exclaimed. She then said some cast members have been coaxing the hate before she added: "Just have some decorum. We don't need to be doing the same as what everyone else is doing that's hurting people."

Recently wife Polly has faced a huge amount of backlash for how she spoke to and about Hannah on the show. Polly wrote on her Instagram story: "I am absolutely not defending any behaviour from last night despite the things Hannah said and done, because it was to be quite frank, disgusting. I'll apologise for the delivery but [not] what was said.

"However, commenting on my posts and the messages I've received genuinely make you no better than me with being called a bully (and the rest) which is quite ironic that none of you think about.

I am very very thick skinned but it's so hypocritical and contradicting when people are body shaming me and calling me a bully with some [off] the things I've read and seen from last night."

Hannah has confirmed that Polly did apologise to her following their fall out.

MAFS UK's Polly says she's 'Team Stephen' amid Hannah drama

Even relationship expert Paul has had to intervene in response to the hate online, in a statement he said: "Following my last story on mental health, it's time to take the temperature down around MAFS UK.

"The nasty and disgusting comments and DMs being directed toward the contributors are unacceptable. Please remember, this is a television show, created in part for entertainment.

"What you're seeing are short snippets, not the full scope of every interaction they have. Every contributor is surrounded by a 24/7 wellness team to support them, but when you leave hateful comments, whether on their posts, on social media, or in their DMs, do you really think that's helpful? It absolutely isn't.

"In fact, it reflects more on how you feel about yourself than on their behaviour. The show is incredibly popular, and these contributors are on a journey we're not even halfway through.

"If you have constructive feedback, please wait until the end of the series to share it. Until then, unless you have something positive or productive to say, just don't say anything at all."

