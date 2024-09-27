Who is Ross from MAFS UK? Age, job, daughter and hearing disability explained

27 September 2024, 12:57

Meet Married at First Sight's Ross!
Meet Married at First Sight's Ross! Picture: Channel 4

By Abbie Reynolds

Meet Married at First Sight's Ross! Here's everything you need to know including his age, job, disability and his professional football career.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

One of the couples already winning over Married at First Sight UK viewers in 2024 is Ross and Sacha who were paired by the experts alongside other couples like Eve and Charlie, Kieran and Kristina, and Caspar and Emma.

Sacha, 29, who practises abstinence said she struggles to feel safe in relationships but revealed that Ross, 32, makes her feel secure and safe. At the first commitment ceremony, the experts joked that their work was done and the content couple could leave the experiment.

Ross was born deaf and has credited Sacha's communication as a huge positive in their relationship as she makes conversation accessible for him.

Some viewers may not know that Ross was a professional deaf football player and was actually scouted at 17 for Team GB trials before becoming part of the first Deaf England Squad. But what else is there to know about the MAFS groom? Here are all the facts you need about Ross.

Ross from MAFS UK is from Manchester
Ross from MAFS UK is from Manchester. Picture: Instagram

Who is Ross from MAFS UK?

Ross is a groom from the reality show Married at First Sight UK 2024, and is married to Sacha.

How old is Ross from MAFS UK?

Ross is 32 years old, he has a daughter called Bleu from a previous relationship and has said that he's been engaged twice before, saying the show was his "third time lucky".

Where is MAFS UK's Ross from?

Ross is from Manchester.

Ross shares adorable pictures with his daughte Bleu
Ross shares adorable pictures with his daughte Bleu. Picture: Instagram

Is Ross from MAFS deaf?

Yes, the groom was born deaf and wears two hearing aids. During his first MAFS episode, his mum recalled how he reacted when he first wore hearing aids. Explaining how his eyes lit up she said he turned to her and said: "Mama?"

Ross understands sign language but he said he doesn't need it to communicate with his family as he can lip read. During one of their first conversations Sacha joked that she had children too, referring to her pet cats.

She signed cats to him, showing that she also knows some BSL, it was an adorable moment but she insisted she was just a "student" and wasn't fluent.

Ross married Sacha on Married at First Sight UK
Ross married Sacha on Married at First Sight UK. Picture: Channel 4

What does Ross from MAFS do for work?

He currently works as a painter and decorator. However he used to travel the world playing deaf football for the first Deaf England Squad.

His sports career started when he played for Everton Deaf Football club, he was later scouted for Team GB trials aged 17. However in recent years he said his passion for sports has moved to the gym and weight lifting.

After playing football all over the world Ross moved home to be closer to his young daughter.

Does Ross from MAFS UK have Instagram?

Yes, you can find him at @mccarthy91_ where he shares a lot of adorable father-daughter moments.

Read more about MAFS UK 2024 here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury met on Love Island in 2019

Here's why people think Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury are back together

The experts paired Sacha and Ross together on MAFS UK 2024

Are Ross and Sacha still together from MAFS UK 2024?

Uglies 2: Pretties Movie Release Date, Cast, Trailer, Book Plot And News

Will There Be An Uglies 2? Pretties Movie Release Date, Cast, Trailer, Book Plot And News

Where Are Lyle And Erik Menendez Now? Their Prison Sentence And Marriages Explained

Where Are The Menendez Brothers Now? Lyle and Erik's Prison Sentences Explained

Married At First Sight UK cast rate revealed

Do You Get Paid To Go On Married At First Sight?

The experts paired Adam and Polly together on MAFS UK 2024

Are Polly And Adam Still Together From MAFS UK 2024?

American Horror Story season 13 - Release date, cast, theme and everything we know so far

American Horror Story Season 13: Release Date, Cast, Theme, Plot And More

How to watch Ryan Murphy's Grotesquerie

When is the next episode of Grotesquerie? How and where to watch Grotesquerie online

Menendez family have slammed Netflix and Ryan Murphy in an open letter condemning the series

Menendez family reveal Ryan Murphy "never spoke" to them about Netflix series

Emerald Fennell's Wuthering Heights criticised for casting Jacob Elordi as “dark-skinned” Heathcliff

Emerald Fennell's Wuthering Heights criticised for casting Jacob Elordi as “dark-skinned” Heathcliff

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Hollands’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to where they are now
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits