Who is Ross from MAFS UK? Age, job, daughter and hearing disability explained

By Abbie Reynolds

Meet Married at First Sight's Ross! Here's everything you need to know including his age, job, disability and his professional football career.

One of the couples already winning over Married at First Sight UK viewers in 2024 is Ross and Sacha who were paired by the experts alongside other couples like Eve and Charlie, Kieran and Kristina, and Caspar and Emma.

Sacha, 29, who practises abstinence said she struggles to feel safe in relationships but revealed that Ross, 32, makes her feel secure and safe. At the first commitment ceremony, the experts joked that their work was done and the content couple could leave the experiment.

Ross was born deaf and has credited Sacha's communication as a huge positive in their relationship as she makes conversation accessible for him.

Some viewers may not know that Ross was a professional deaf football player and was actually scouted at 17 for Team GB trials before becoming part of the first Deaf England Squad. But what else is there to know about the MAFS groom? Here are all the facts you need about Ross.

Ross from MAFS UK is from Manchester. Picture: Instagram

Who is Ross from MAFS UK?

Ross is a groom from the reality show Married at First Sight UK 2024, and is married to Sacha.

How old is Ross from MAFS UK?

Ross is 32 years old, he has a daughter called Bleu from a previous relationship and has said that he's been engaged twice before, saying the show was his "third time lucky".

Where is MAFS UK's Ross from?

Ross is from Manchester.

Ross shares adorable pictures with his daughte Bleu. Picture: Instagram

Is Ross from MAFS deaf?

Yes, the groom was born deaf and wears two hearing aids. During his first MAFS episode, his mum recalled how he reacted when he first wore hearing aids. Explaining how his eyes lit up she said he turned to her and said: "Mama?"

Ross understands sign language but he said he doesn't need it to communicate with his family as he can lip read. During one of their first conversations Sacha joked that she had children too, referring to her pet cats.

She signed cats to him, showing that she also knows some BSL, it was an adorable moment but she insisted she was just a "student" and wasn't fluent.

Ross married Sacha on Married at First Sight UK. Picture: Channel 4

What does Ross from MAFS do for work?

He currently works as a painter and decorator. However he used to travel the world playing deaf football for the first Deaf England Squad.

His sports career started when he played for Everton Deaf Football club, he was later scouted for Team GB trials aged 17. However in recent years he said his passion for sports has moved to the gym and weight lifting.

After playing football all over the world Ross moved home to be closer to his young daughter.

Does Ross from MAFS UK have Instagram?

Yes, you can find him at @mccarthy91_ where he shares a lot of adorable father-daughter moments.

