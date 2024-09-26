Who is Caspar from MAFS UK? Age, job, Instagram and his twin sister

26 September 2024, 17:07

Caspar Todd was paired with the experts in MAFS UK 2024
Caspar Todd was paired with the experts in MAFS UK 2024. Picture: Channel 4/Instagram: @casparinthecountry

By Tiasha Debray

Get to know Married At First Sight UK's Caspar Todd, who married Emma, from his age, job and Instagram to his complicated relationship with his sister.

Married at First Sight UK is well underway for the 2024 season with eight couples; Polly and Adam, Kieran and Kristina, Holly and Alex, Sacha and Ross, Nathan and Lacey, Caspar and Emma, Orson and Richelle and Eve and Charlie, officially wed and entering the social experiment.

However, the returning experts, Mel Schilling, Charlene Douglas and Paul C Brunson, have been criticised by viewers recently for mismatching couples who will struggle to be attracted to one another.

One of those pairs was Caspar and Emma, who despite seeming perfect for one another on paper, Caspar struggled to find an initial spark of attraction to his new wife.

So let’s get to know him better, from his age, job and Instagram to his twin sister who may be the core reason he’s struggling with Emma. Here’s what we know about Caspar from MAFS UK.

Caspar works as a head gardener
Caspar works as a head gardener. Picture: Channel 4

How old is Caspar from MAFS UK?

Caspar is 34 years old and has been matched with the 31-year-old Emma who will turn 32 as the show airs on television.

Caspar struggled with attraction to his on-screen wife Emma
Caspar struggled with attraction to his on-screen wife Emma. Picture: Instagram: @casparinthecountry

What does Caspar from MAFS UK do for work?

Prior to joining MAFS UK, Caspar worked as a head gardener on a private estate in New Forest.

But he wasn’t always living the dream, the gardener revealed on the show that he used to be a highflier in London. “In my 20s I was an estate agent in London… I wasn’t happy working tonnes of hours and always had stuff running through my head, I found there wasn’t much room to breathe.”

“Gardening for me is more a passion than a job. I love being outdoors and in nature but being so remote has definitely affected my dating chances, there are just less people and less opportunities.”

Caspar is 34 years old
Caspar is 34 years old. Picture: Instagram: @casparinthecountry

What’s Caspar from MAFS UK’s relationship with his twin sister?

Whilst Caspar has admitted to having a great relationship with his mother who he described as a woman who “doesn’t suffer fools gladly,” his relationship with his twin sister seems slightly more complicated.

“My twin sister, I love her to bits but it's not the smoothest of relationships,” Caspar revealed on the show before explaining that the twins went to boarding school together and were always in competition with one another.

"It was always her birthday party, not mine - and don’t get me started on who had the biggest bedroom.”

Caspar reveals he harbours jealousy for his sister, who’s married with children: “I’ve seen my friends and my sister get married and settle down and I’m jealous."

Things got a little awkward at Caspar’s wedding to his bride Emma after he realised she reminds him of his sister as he confessed on the show: “Emma is full of energy, big smile, really big laugh, beautiful dazzling woman, but if I’m being completely honest, she very much reminds me of my sister.”

What’s Caspar from MAFS UK’s Instagram?

You can follow Caspar on Instagram under the handle @casparinthecountry where he shares videos on gardening, his two dogs, reviewing beer and, if you’re lucky, a recipe or two he puts together from homegrown ingredients in his garden.

